• Robin Hughes, a special education teacher in Riverview, Fla., got her sister, Amber Estes of Danville, Ky., to send her class "Lucky," a tiny snowman complete with blueberry eyes, a carrot nose and two twigs as arms, after most of her kindergarten students said they had never seen snow.

• R. Kelly, 54, the R&B singer convicted of racketeering that involved the sex-trafficking of women and girls, has contracted covid-19 while incarcerated in a Brooklyn, N.Y., federal lockup awaiting sentencing, his attorney said.

• Baylee Turner, 26, a former high school English teacher in Sarcoxie, Mo., who was accused of having sex with a student, saw her case dismissed after she and the student married, blocking the ability of prosecutors to compel the victim to testify against her.

• Ben Ray Lujan, 49, the Democratic U.S. senator from New Mexico, is expected to make a full recovery after suffering a stroke, checking himself into a Santa Fe hospital when he began to experience dizziness and fatigue, according to his chief of staff.

• Stephen Ansah-Addo, a dermatology resident at the University of Michigan, said helping people was the reason he got into medicine after he delivered a baby boy for an unidentified woman eight hours into an 11-hour flight from Ghana to Washington, D.C.

• Damara Holness, 28, the daughter of former Broward County, Fla., Mayor Dale Holness, was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to defrauding the federal Paycheck Protection Program to obtain $300,000 in covid-19 relief funds.

• Charlotte Bellis, 35, a pregnant New Zealand journalist who was stranded in Afghanistan because of her home country's strict covid-19 border policy, is being allowed to return home after she was granted a spot in a hotel used to quarantine incoming travelers for 10 days.

• Joseph Lopinto, sheriff of Jefferson Parish, La., said a 4-year-old boy, sitting in a car's rear seat with two younger siblings, fatally shot himself in the forehead with a gun he found while his mother and another adult smoked marijuana in the front seat.

• Randall Cerveny, chief of records confirmation for the World Meteorological Organization, said a single bolt of lightning in April set a new record for the longest recorded flash, stretching cloud-to-cloud across 477.2 miles over Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.



