Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Jefferson County sheriff's office seeks missing girl

by I.C. Murrell | Today at 3:34 p.m.
Aalyiah Jackson

Jefferson County sheriff’s officials are searching for a 17-year-old whom they say has run away.

Aalyiah Jackson was last seen at a residence near White Hall wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and multi-color backpack, according to the sheriff’s office. It is possible Aalyiah may be headed to the area of Dallas.

Aalyiah is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aalyiah is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (870) 541-5351 or non-emergency dispatcher at (870) 541-5300.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT