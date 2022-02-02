Jefferson County sheriff's office seeks missing girl

Jefferson County sheriff’s officials are searching for a 17-year-old whom they say has run away.

Aalyiah Jackson was last seen at a residence near White Hall wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and multi-color backpack, according to the sheriff’s office. It is possible Aalyiah may be headed to the area of Dallas.

Aalyiah is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aalyiah is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (870) 541-5351 or non-emergency dispatcher at (870) 541-5300.