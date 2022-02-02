JPs' OK sought for vote centers

Jefferson County election commissioners are drafting a resolution asking the Quorum Court to approve vote centers for the next general election.

A vote center, commission chairman Michael Adam explained, would allow persons to vote at polling site that are most convenient to them rather than the site in their home precinct. For example, workers at a factory on one side of town may live on the opposite side and not have time to make it to the polling site in their home precinct before the usual 7:30 p.m. closing time. But getting to vote nearby would alleviate such a problem.

"The whole idea is to make it easier for people to vote, and in turn it's already easy to program, so it would make it easy on us to do that, too," Adam said.

"So, instead of you walking into the wrong poll site, you say, 'This is my name and my address' and so forth and all other questions you get asked, instead of saying, 'Oh, you're at the wrong poll site. So, you go [to the correct place]."

The vote centers, Adam said, will print the correct ballot for each voter based on current residence.

Adam, along with Commissioners Sharon Hardin and Samuel Beavers, voted unanimously to draft the resolution.

The issue of voting in incorrect precincts has been prevalent in past elections within Jefferson County, Adam said.

"It happens every voting day that there will be people voting in the wrong one," he said. "If you move, and we call the clerk [to say], 'Oh, this is the new address,' we don't have to send them there. Or, 'Oh, I got the card, but I forgot it. I've always voted here.' Well, OK, you can vote here."

The three-person Election Commission also unanimously approved the renumbering of eight voting precincts based on the recent redistricting of the Pine Bluff City Council:

• 301 will become 450

• 302 will become 451

• 303 will become 452

• 304 will become 453

• 109 will become 454

• 110 will become 455

• 220 will become 150

• And 227 will become 151.

The first digit in each precinct represents the ward in which it is located.

Election administrators also are working to find another location to replace Family Church at 23rd Avenue and Poplar Street as a polling site for its precinct. If none can be found, Adam said, voters would be relocated to a nearby site.