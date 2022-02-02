Landfill fire near Mayflower that could be seen for miles under control late Tuesday

Firefighters from several departments spent much of Tuesday fighting a fire at a landfill on White City Road southwest of Mayflower.

Motorists on Interstate 40 could see the rolling, deep-black smoke for miles Tuesday morning, said Lt. Wesley Tyra of the Mayflower Police Department.

Ashton Tolliver, chief of the Mayflower Volunteer Fire Department, said his crew was at the scene shortly after 7 a.m. He said the fire was under control by about 3 p.m.

"There's not really anything more we can do," Tolliver said late Tuesday afternoon. "It's in a controlled environment so it's not going anywhere. It's probably going to smolder for a couple of days because of everything that's been burned."

Tolliver said landfill employees would continue to monitor the site. He said the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division sent two bulldozers to help cover the fire with dirt.

Tolliver said he has no idea how the fire started.

He said the air quality was being monitored by the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment's Division of Environmental Quality and a private company.

Tolliver said his crew battled two house fires earlier that morning. He said no structures were damaged in the landfill fire.

Tyra said the Faulkner County Office of Emergency Management sent out a message early Tuesday saying the air was being monitored for contaminants. People in the area were encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible, particularly if they had underlying respiratory issues.

"If you experience any respiratory issues, leave the location and seek fresh air immediately," Mayflower Fire/Rescue posted on its Facebook page about 1 p.m.

At 6 p.m., there was a follow-up post on the Facebook page: "Air monitoring is still ongoing. At this time the air quality is at a level where it is safe to go outside and also safe to turn on heat and air systems. Should conditions change another update will be sent out at that time."









