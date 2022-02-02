What's wrong with it

Arkansans who are concerned about what's wrong with politics locally, statewide, and nationally should pull up the Voices page of last Wednesday and read the whole page, top to bottom.

CHARLES H. BROWN

Fairfield Bay

Serene and beautiful

I have read with pleasure the recent letters to the editor regarding the use of War Memorial Golf Course as a botanical garden. I suggested this very idea to Mayor Frank Scott when he was suggesting commercial development. There are already trees and paved pathways. The splash pad and fishing pond could be the focal point.

People who have family and friends in the hospital, be it CHI St. Vincent or UAMS, would have a serene and beautiful place to get away to for a while. Portions, or all, of it could feature native Arkansas plants. What a terrific place for schools to visit. Little Rock is the capital city worthy of a first-rate botanical garden.

KERRY KRAUS

Little Rock

It's our responsibility

I first visited the Buffalo River in 1976, when the river was wild, clean, and a most satisfying adventure. I ventured there again in 1978 with college friends, and we had a blast. On the last day of our float, we were taking out at Buffalo Point. While floating and waiting our turn to take out our canoe, we saw a Budweiser beer can rolling down the bottom of the river. I was sad because this national treasure was being abused.

In the early 1990s, some dumpsters and port-a-potties were removed from the river valley due to financial concerns. I wondered where visitors to the Buffalo River Valley were throwing their trash and using the bathroom. In 2005, I took my children there for their first canoeing trip. They had fun, but it was not the same for me. By this time, the river water was no longer clear, and green slime (algae) was everywhere. Every time I have visited there since then, it appears as though the water quality has worsened. Presently, I find other places to go where I don't have to worry about E. coli in the waters and cyanobacteria on the beaches.

What does the future hold for this river valley? We are all allowing it to be polluted. I find it hard to believe that we don't have water-quality records going back into the 1970s when this river was designated a national river. And it's hard to imagine that chicken waste doesn't make it into the water. How often do we hear any public outcry about the chicken waste? Perhaps the public sentiment is against hogs, but not chickens.

This whole watershed is in karstic terrain. Can anyone tell us where the water goes when it enters a sinkhole? How much abuse can these systems take before they fail? This river is an enormous revenue producer for the area, but if the ecosystem fails, who will be blamed for its failure, and what economic and environmental impact will be had on the area? I am convinced it will take all of us working together to get the Buffalo River back to its former beauty.

WD HANSON

Little Rock

Need critical thinking

Recently, I read a book by Richard Stengel titled "Information Wars." The gist of the book is how Russia is using disinformation via the Internet and social media to attack the United States, and how the U.S. is countering Russia's fake news and counter attacking with our own. A few other countries are included, but mainly it is Russia, and their goal is to divide and destroy the U.S. Included in the book is a list of ways Russian propaganda and disinformation is organized and the rules they follow.

After reading the attack list, I was blown away because it appears to be exactly what Fox News, the right-wing media and the Republican Party are using to divide our country and destroy our two-party system. See if you recognize some of the examples listed below.

1. Accuse your adversary of exactly what you're doing (this is their favorite).

2. Plant false flags.

3. Use your adversary's accusations against him.

4. Blame the Democrats for everything.

5. Democrats blame the Republicans for everything.

6. Repeat, repeat, repeat.

The reason this system works so well is tons more people get their information from the Internet and social media than from newsprint. Stengel says there is very little critical thinking today. Instead, we have confirmation bias, conspiracy theories, alternative facts, etc.; anything to keep the base in line and, in the South, peer pressure is hard to resist.

My suggestion is to look objectively at what is said and the source, then ask yourself: Is this really true, is this factual, or is it just someone's opinion? Finally, don't make an excuse for everything your party does just so you can justify it and feel good.

JEFF PRIDE

Little Rock