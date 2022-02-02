Little Rock airport chief in memo cites management clashes for executive's firing, denies racially biased hiring

The former operations director at Bill and Hillary Clinton Airport/Adams Field was described as a nettlesome executive whose firing was prompted by the latest example of his "self-centered, 'I know better than you' behavior," according to an internal account of his dismissal.

The account by Bryan Malinowski, the airport's executive director, described his view of the events surrounding the hiring process to fill a supervisor's position at the airport that the former operations director, Charles E. Jones, said led to the hiring of a white applicant over a more qualified Black applicant.

In a separate statement, Malinowski took exception to Jones' allegation that the hiring process was racially biased.

"We do not allow discrimination of any type at any level," he said. "We are in compliance with Commission Policy, state and federal laws and regulations."

Malinowski's account of the interview process differed sharply from the one Jones provided in a Dec. 17 email to two members of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission, which sets airport policy, and hires or fires the executive director.

Jones' email surfaced as a result of a public records request by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette days after the seven-member commission huddled in a private meeting to discuss unspecified "personnel matters" at its monthly meeting on Jan. 25. The airport's private attorney, Carolyn Witherspoon, later clarified that the private meeting was held to discuss a disciplinary matter.

At the conclusion of the executive session, the board voted publicly to instruct the airport's outside counsel to "review our hiring and associated [human resource] policies to ensure that all policies and procedures have been followed in the last quarter and they would alert us if they need to make any changes to that," according to the motion read at the meeting.

The motion that was approved also asked the law firm to assess whether it sees any conflict in reviewing the matter and, if so, to alert the commission.

Malinowski's account of what led to his decision to fire Jones was contained in a three-page document titled "Separation of Charles Jones, Director of Operations - Dec 10, 2021," apparently written after Jones' ouster and signed by Malinowski.

Jones, who signed a confidentiality agreement that provided him a one-time payment of $34,919.10, equal to three months' salary, as well as any unused personal time and sick leave, declined to comment when reached Tuesday afternoon by telephone.

At the heart of the matter was the pool of applicants for an entry-level supervisor opening in the airport operations area that Jones, 62, headed for his 14 years at Clinton National. His areas of responsibility included the airport side, which was the area inside the security fence, and the safe operation of the runways and taxiways. His responsibilities also extended outside the security fence to include operations such as parking, often referred to as land side.

Three candidates -- two of them already employed at the airport -- were being considered for an entry-level land-side parking supervisor position. One dropped out, leaving the outside candidate -- who was reportedly Black -- who Jones and one manager preferred, and the inside one -- who was white -- who two other executives preferred.

Malinowski portrayed the dispute over the candidates as one between Jones and another executive under Jones, Jim Bass, the airport's parking and customer care manager. Jones' scoring -- along with another manager -- gave the outside candidate the edge. Other scoring left the two applicants tied.

Malinowski wrote that Jones became incensed when he or his deputy, Tom Clarke, involved themselves in the process and showed favoritism by taking Bass' side over Jones.

"I advised Charles that I was not showing favoritism to Jim, rather I or Tom had to get involved every time he was not supporting his subordinate staff," Malinowski wrote.

"It became clear to me that Charles wanted whatever applicant Jim did not want and that this was personal," Malinowski wrote.

At one point, Malinowski asked Jones if both applicants could do the job. Jones "ultimately said yes."

He also said he asked Jones if the external applicant was "head and shoulders" above the inside applicant.

"He went on for a period and ultimately said no, that both had areas in which they were better than the other," Malinowski said. "Neither race nor gender was discussed. The discussion was on qualifications and experience. The internal candidate had aviation experience. The external did not."

At this point in the document, Malinowski cited a policy of his to support internal applicants when possible.

He also asked Jones if he was aware of the tuition reimbursement policy for employees who were on career development plans and "our support to cross train employees for development in and among other departments."

"He said yes, but again, he felt that I should not be involved in his department," Malinowski wrote. "He went on to say, 'I've been doing this for 40 years, I've done over 10,000 interviews, and I'm not going to change.'"

In the end, Malinowski told the other executives involved that because of the tie and the fact that they had a "good viable internal candidate, that they were to give the job offer to the internal candidate."

Malinowski met with Clarke and Mark Williams, the airport's human resources and administration director, to discuss Jones' latest actions.

"It is my opinion that Charles intentionally attempted to manipulate the interview process and not support his managers. ... He further was insubordinate to both Tom and me when we discussed the process with him the evening before," Malinowski wrote.

He went on to recount previous disciplinary issues that surfaced during Jones' career at the state's largest airport, including two formal reprimands.

"One is for his mishandling of an employee who then quit the airport and filed an [Equal Employment Opportunity Commission] complaint," Malinowski said.

Another time, he said, Jones neglected to advise the executive director of an emergency event "which resulted in embarrassment to the executive director [who knew nothing] when asked about the event by the commission chairman."

Among other things, Malinowski recounted the time several years ago during a visit by an unnamed U.S. president that Jones, a retired U.S. Air Force non-commissioned officer, sought a tour of Air Force One, the aircraft that transports the president and president's staff.

The U.S. Secret Service denied the request. After the agents left the airport, according to Malinowski, "Charles coerced the pilots of Air Force [One] to give him a tour, citing his former military service in the Air Force and his present position. ... When the Secret Service later learned of the incident, they were furious and demanded a meeting with the airport executive director."

Malinowski said a former executive director apologized and persuaded the agents not to arrest Jones. An offer to fire Jones was turned down by the Secret Service, he said.

As a result of the incident, for the next eight years, Jones wasn't allowed on airport property whenever there was a presidential visit, according to Malinowski.

He cited other "numerous occasions" when Jones was counseled by top executives as a result of complaints by his staff, the airport staff, airport police, airport firefighters and others.

Malinowski fired Jones on Dec. 10 after what he said was "long and thoughtful consideration."

"I advised Charles that I was separating him from employment and that his management style and mine were not in sync," he wrote. "I advised him that HR had a separation agreement with severance for him to consider and that HR would handle the details. Tom and I then left the room."



