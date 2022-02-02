Little Rock board approves resolution to declare violence and gun crimes a public health emergency

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors at a meeting Tuesday evening approved a resolution to declare community violence and firearm-related crimes a public health emergency.

Among other things, the resolution says the Police Department will "increase strategic and targeted patrol in the most violent areas to promote neighborhood safety."





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/22meet/]





So far in Little Rock in 2022, there have been six homicides, with all six involving firearms, according to the resolution.

The board's action came after Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Monday night said he would ask officials to approve the emergency declaration in light of shootings that took place over the weekend.

Between Friday and Monday, one individual died and 11 others were injured because of a string of shootings in Little Rock, according to police. A 1-year-old baby was among the injured.

At Tuesday's meeting, which ran for more than four hours, Scott indicated that his new chief of staff, Kendra Pruitt, drafted the resolution with some input from City Attorney Tom Carpenter.

[DOCUMENT: Resolution » arkansasonline.com/22resolution/]





The resolution says the city "will employ a holistic approach to addressing violence through law enforcement and community programming."

It goes on to describe how certain city departments will address the issue. It says the city will temporarily remove budgetary limits related to overtime in the Police Department.

The Human Resources Department is directed to expedite the hiring of "social workers and other employees to address community violence." And the resolution says the city board "will identify opportunities for mutual aid with Federal and State partners to remove violent criminals and illegal weapons from the streets of Little Rock."

Scott suggested that the resolution would allow the city to expedite the procurement process.

During his dialogue with the board Tuesday evening, Police Chief Keith Humphrey described recent gun crimes as targeted incidents characterized by retaliatory violence, often fueled by social media, among a cohort of people ages 15-24.

Humphrey told board members Tuesday evening that the injuries to the 11 surviving victims were considered to be non-life-threatening.

He told board members that right before the meeting, officials were notified that an accidental shooting had occurred inside an apartment, adding that "we have a fascination with guns in our city."

Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley, who oversees the department's investigative bureau, told board members that "there's nothing in the city of Little Rock going on right now that's any more important than the violent crime that we're seeing in the city."

Bewley called it "alarming" and said it was creating concern across Little Rock.

Some elected city directors remarked that people perceived Little Rock as unsafe.

In response to a question from Ward 3 City Director Kathy Webb, Scott indicated that the resolution did not mean the city was not doing certain things, but instead was meant to give a stronger emphasis to particular things.

At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris asked what distinguished last weekend from the periods of time preceding it.

In his response, Humphrey said officials don't see incidents where 11 people are shot in a weekend. Violence is not going to stop overnight, Humphrey suggested.

In response to a question from Kumpuris about requesting assistance from the National Guard, Arkansas State Police or the county, Humphrey said officials did not need to even consider asking the National Guard. He said city police continuously talk and share information with the state police and county law enforcement.

Humphrey said "we have those partnerships -- they work; they've been working for years."

In response to remarks from City Director B.J. Wyrick of Ward 7, Scott at one point clarified that only the governor can call the National Guard.

He said he spoke with Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday and that the state police were increasing patrols on the interstates.

At one point during the meeting, Vice Mayor Lance Hines of Ward 5 said "this holistic approach -- and this is going to offend some -- the hug-a-thug does not work; it has never worked."

Referring to the possibility of the city requesting aid from the state police, Hines went on to say "what we need is a little bit of a police state to get control of our streets in the short-term until we can get all these programs rolled out."

Hines said he did not see anything in the resolution that was different from what the city is doing. Scott said he wholeheartedly disagreed.

At-large City Director Antwan Phillips and Ward 2 City Director Ken Richardson later criticized Hines' use of the phrase "hug-a-thug."

The resolution passed in a 9-1 vote, with Hines as the lone "no" vote.