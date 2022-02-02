Little Rock River Market shooter sentenced to 12 years for 2020 shooting

LITTLE ROCK -- A Little Rock man accused of wounding a man and three girls during an outburst of gunfire in the River Market has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Sentencing papers filed Friday show Kevontay Barnes, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree battery for the Labor Day weekend 2020 shooting that wounded 23-year-old Aerian Jackson and three girls, ages 12, 16 and 17. The four were not together that night, and witness reports indicate the presence of at least one other shooter.

Jackson told police he was riding mopeds with friends by Riverfront Park when a man started shooting, with a bullet penetrating his right arm and penetrating his chest through the armpit. The 12-year-old girl, wounded in the lower right leg, had sneaked out of her house to meet a boy in the River Market and was with her sister and a cousin.

The 17-year-old girl was struck from behind with the bullet exiting the front of her hip. She told investigators she heard gunshots and took off running, only realizing she'd been shot when she started limping. The 16-year-old girl was shot through the left arm while running from the gunfire.

Several witnesses described the gunman as wearing a red shirt with black writing on the front, black shorts and carrying a purse pouch, and detectives found surveillance video of a man matching that description on the sidewalk in front of the River Market near President Clinton Avenue and Ottenheimer Plaza. He was joined by a woman and two other men, court filings show.

Detectives found an Instagram photo of those four people together in that same area on the night of the shooting, and Jackson, the only one known to get a clear view of the man who shot him, identified Barnes, wearing a red shirt and hat with black shorts, as the gunman, court files show.

Barnes was arrested five days after the shooting. He's been jailed since.

At the time of the shootings, Barnes had been free on bail for his role in the March 2019 armed robbery of a North Little Rock man. Court files show Dion Broughton, 31, identified Barnes as part of a group of teenagers who tried to rob him at gunpoint in the 1700 block of Schaer Street in North Little Rock.

Broughton told police he had stopped his car in front of Gardner Memorial United Methodist Church at the intersection with 18th Street when the teens swarmed into his car.

One of the teens produced a gun, but Broughton wrested the weapon away, despite the efforts of a second boy who started punching him. Both ran away when the gun went off, and Broughton drove to a nearby store to call police. Investigators identified Barnes from surveillance video as the one with the gun, and he was arrested three days later, court filings show.

Court filings show Barnes pleaded guilty to robbery in that case, reduced from aggravated robbery, in exchange for a 12-year prison term to run concurrently.