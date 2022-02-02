Sections
Crash in rural Greene County kills man, 49, authorities say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:22 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A man died following a crash Tuesday afternoon in rural Greene County, deputies said.

William W. Dawsey, 49, of Corning was driving a 2010 Toyota north on U.S. 49 near Arkansas 69 when the crash happened around 2 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from the Greene County sheriff’s office.

A 2022 Kia traveling west on Arkansas 69 failed to yield at a stop sign, pulling into the path of the Toyota, deputies said.

The Toyota struck the front-driver’s side of the Kia, according to the report.

Authorities said Dawsey was killed as a result of the crash. The driver of the Kia, a 24-year-old Jonesboro man, was injured, the report states.

Deputies described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 33 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

