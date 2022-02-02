More than barbecue

Food writer Robert Moss asserted that "the single greatest influence to the regionalization of barbecue styles seems to have been from the rise of barbecue restaurants. As they transformed what were once large-scale, occasional public gatherings into smaller, more regular businesses, barbecue restaurateurs standardized the meat they served, creating new and different methods of cooking and their own signature sauces."

People visit Blytheville for that city's iconic pig sandwich, served at historic restaurants such as Dixie Pig and Kream Kastle. Now, Blytheville civic leaders, along with expatriates who still love their hometown, are trying to give barbecue pilgrims a reason to stay overnight and experience additional attractions.

Foremost among those attractions is the National Cold War Center at the former Eaker Air Force Base (previously known as Blytheville Air Force Base). On Nov. 6, a fundraising gala raised $275,000. The steering committee is headed by Mary Gay Shipley, who became one of the nation's best-known independent bookstore owners when she had That Bookstore In Blytheville.

"In the early 1970s, Shipley, then a schoolteacher, saw a void in her hometown and opened a paperback exchange store affiliated with a Memphis group called The Book Rack," Tom Williams writes for the Central Arkansas Library System's Encyclopedia of Arkansas. "Ultimately, she found a space in a former jewelry store downtown. Though locals called it 'that bookstore' for years, the store didn't become That Bookstore In Blytheville until 1994."

Shipley sold the store in 2012 and now devotes her considerable energy to making the National Cold War Center a reality. The base was activated as Blytheville Army Airfield in 1942.

According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas: "Mississippi County was a prime location because of its proximity to the Mississippi River, where supplies could easily be shipped in. The airfield was used as the Southeastern Training Command's flight-training school. The flight school closed in October 1945. The airfield was then used as a processing center for military personnel who were being discharged at a rapid rate as the country demobilized.

"The War Assets Administration shut down the installation in 1946. The land was transferred to the city of Blytheville. In the early 1950s, the Strategic Air Command approved a plan to convert the former airfield into a base. Blytheville Air Force Base was christened as a single-mission base on July 19, 1955. It consumed 3,771 acres of farmland, most of which had been used by the original airfield."

The 461st Bombardment Wing was relocated from Hill Air Force Base in Utah. By 1956, there were three squadrons of B-57 bombers there. The mission would change from time to time. The first long-range B-52G bomber arrived in January 1960. It was named The City of Blytheville. There also were KC-135A refueling aircraft stationed there.

The base, which was renamed for World War II Lt. Gen. Ira Eaker in 1988, played a key role during the Cold War. The base closed Dec. 15, 1992.

Blytheville's population was 24,752 in the 1970 census. It was down to 15,620 by 2010. It dropped another 14.2 percent during the next decade to 13,406 in the 2020 census.

During the decade, Mississippi County (Blytheville is one of two county seats along with Osceola) fell 12.5 percent from 46,480 in 2010 to 40,685. That's despite the success of the steel industry.

Many of those who work at the steel mills don't live there. They work four days while living in trailers and then return for four days to other parts of Arkansas, west Tennessee, the Missouri Bootheel, western Kentucky and even southern Illinois. In addition to improving public schools and reducing crime, a way to get them to live there are quality-of-life amenities. The National Cold War Center would be just such an amenity.

"The November event attracted more than 370 guests," Shipley says. "The weekend also attracted hundreds of other visitors to a Blytheville Air Force Base reunion, plane rides by the Commemorative Air Force, a traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial and our base exhibition. The exhibition is our first permanent exhibit. It tells the story of the base and its evolution from a basic training facility for the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II to its status as a Strategic Air Command and nuclear-ready alert site.

"With minimum promotion, we've hosted hundreds of visitors. We expect even more later this year when we can expand exhibition hours. The state allocated a grant of $500,000, which Mississippi County then matched to provide resources for the preservation of the base's alert facility. That's the primary artifact for the National Cold War Center. We deeply appreciate the support of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who clearly sees the benefit the center will bring to the state."

Applications have been submitted to the U.S. Air Force's aircraft loan program to obtain aircraft for display, including a B-52 bomber. Shipley thinks the center eventually will attract more than 50,000 visitors a year.

"We will add full-time staff, which will streamline and professionalize operations while allowing us to expand hours at the exhibition," Shipley says. "We also remain excited about attracting additional financial support to accelerate development of the center."

Those who dream big even see a day when there's a Cold War library, think tank and visiting scholars. That will take the support of national foundations, but don't count the folks in Blytheville out.

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.