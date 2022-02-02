• Rachel Maddow, MSNBC's most popular personality, is taking a hiatus from her prime time show until April to work on a new podcast and a movie that is being made of her first book and podcast about former Vice President Spiro Agnew. "Change is good," she said on her show Monday. "Change is absolutely terrifying, but in this case it's good." Maddow, 48, said she's going to help out with the movie of "Bag Man" on former President Richard Nixon's vice president, to be directed by Ben Stiller and produced by "Saturday Night Live" executive producer Lorne Michaels. Maddow gave no details on her second podcast, being made for NBC Universal. "I am super-excited to tell you about it when I have more to tell," said Maddow, who hosted her show from her home on Monday because she had been exposed to someone who had tested positive and shown symptoms for covid-19. Although she'll be off from her regular show starting on Friday, Maddow is expected to appear during MSNBC's coverage of some major events, like President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. Ali Velshi, her most frequent substitute host, and other MSNBC personalities are expected to fill in on the regular evening telecast. Maddow's absence could be a glimpse into MSNBC's future. It has been widely reported that Maddow will step back from hosting her program every night as part of a new contract with the network, although MSNBC has never commented on that. Maddow hinted at it Monday by saying there will be "more hiatuses in the future."

• When the Irish dance troupe Riverdance kicks off its 25th anniversary North American tour later this year, someone special will be in its high-stepping cast: the troupe's first Black female dancer. Virginia-born Morgan Bullock, who says she's been mesmerized by the dance style since she first saw it at age 10, will be making her professional U.S. stage debut in the production. She recently completed a United Kingdom tour with the show. "Irish dancing in general is just something that I've felt deeply since the first time that I saw it -- it was something that I was supposed to be doing," said Bullock, 22, a Virginia Commonwealth University graduate who studied at the Baffa Academy of Irish Dance. The tour starts March 4 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bullock's inclusion has been widely cheered, though she initially faced some online snark and even racial abuse from those accusing her of cultural appropriation. "I think what's so special about Irish dancing is that it does transcend cultural borders, and it's something that can be enjoyed by literally anyone," she said. "It's a beautiful cultural art form. I think because it has Irish in the name, people think you have to be Irish, but that couldn't be further from the truth."