New president takes helm at Harps Food

J. Max Van Hoose is the new president of Springdale-based Harps Food Stores Inc.

Van Hoose has been with Harps since 1997 where he began as director of construction and equipment. In 2002 he was named vice president of store planning and later became an executive vice president.

Van Hoose took the post of president in early January, according to a Tuesday news release. He will continue to lead store development, acquisitions, construction, and real estate activities for the grocery chain.

"J. Max has demonstrated his value to Harps in a great many ways during his tenure as executive V.P. and I am very happy to see this well-deserved promotion take place," Kim Eskew, chairman and chief executive officer of Harps, said in a statement.

Harps is employee-owned and operates 120 stores in four states -- Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas. The grocery store chain was founded by Harvard and Floy Harp in Springdale in 1930 and now employs about 5,500 workers.