Murphy USA reports

4Q earnings today

Murphy USA Inc. will report its fourth-quarter earnings today after the stock markets close.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters on average expect the company to post earnings of $3.20 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA earned $2.16 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Zacks Equity Research said in a note Monday that the El Dorado-based convenience store and gas station company likely continued to benefit from higher fuel sales volume as road and airline travel rebound.

Rising retail fuel margins also may have boosted earnings, the research firm said.

Murphy USA executives will discuss the fourth-quarter results in a conference call at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone wishing to participate in the call may dial 1-888-330-2384 and use the password 6680883.

The call may also be accessed through a live webcast on the company's investor site. The webcast will be available for replay one hour after the call ends, with a transcript released shortly afterward.

Murphy USA owns more than 1,650 stores across 27 states. Most are located near Walmart Inc. Supercenters.

-- Serenah McKay

New president takes

helm at Harps Food

J. Max Van Hoose is the new president of Springdale-based Harps Food Stores Inc.

Van Hoose has been with Harps since 1997 where he began as director of construction and equipment. In 2002 he was named vice president of store planning and later became an executive vice president.

Van Hoose took the post of president in early January, according to a Tuesday news release. He will continue to lead store development, acquisitions, construction, and real estate activities for the grocery chain.

"J. Max has demonstrated his value to Harps in a great many ways during his tenure as executive V.P. and I am very happy to see this well-deserved promotion take place," Kim Eskew, chairman and chief executive officer of Harps, said in a statement.

Harps is employee-owned and operates 120 stores in four states -- Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas. The grocery store chain was founded by Harvard and Floy Harp in Springdale in 1930 and now employs about 5,500 workers.

-- John Magsam

Index climbs 10.73

to finish at 771.75

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 771.75, up 10.73.

"Another positive day for all three Wall Street benchmarks on Tuesday as the energy index closed at a record high, despite growing concern by investors regarding valuations going forward," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.