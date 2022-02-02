Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Jason Center, 30, of Elkins, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Center was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Alejandro Padilla, 23, of 1008 Remington Road in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated robbery and kidnapping. Padilla was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Natasha Craig, 29, of 78280 S. 4720 Road in Stilwell, Okla., was arrested Monday in connection with forgery, burglary and theft of property. Craig was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Misty Heydorn, 32, of 469993 E. 824 Circle in Stilwell, Okla., was arrested Monday in connection with forgery, burglary and theft of property. Heydorn was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Justin Bivens, 20, of 33 Elmwood St. in West Fork, was arrested Monday in connection with sexual indecency with a child. Bivens was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.