Northwest Arkansas Community College spring enrollment down for second year

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College's enrollment this semester is down 5.6% from this point last year, the college announced Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the 11th day of classes, 6,402 students were enrolled, according to unofficial preliminary numbers the school provided in a news release. The college counted 6,784 students as of the 11th day of classes during the spring 2021 semester.

This is the second straight year the college has seen a decline in spring enrollment. The spring 2021 enrollment figure was a 10.8% decline from spring 2020.

Fall 2021 enrollment was 7,037, a 5% drop from the fall 2020 enrollment of 7,411, according to the college's Fact Book.

College officials, however, are optimistic things will turn around. Justin White, interim vice president of student services, said they have high hopes for this year's summer and fall terms as they increase efforts to have safe, pre-enrollment events on campus and collegiate experiences for potential students.

"We have strong relationships with local high schools and community partners and will continue to work together to provide accessible pathways to obtaining a higher education," White said.

The 11th-day enrollment figures are preliminary, unofficial numbers, according to the news release. The total enrollment figure typically includes numbers that 11th-day enrollment numbers provided to the Arkansas Department of Higher Education do not, such as students who may be auditing a class or who are enrolled in "late start" classes that begin after the traditional 16-week term begins. Institutions across the state submit the reports to the Department of Higher Education in February, according to the release.