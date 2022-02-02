Notae back home, has Hogs motoring

WHEN 6 p.m. Central today

WHERE Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Ga.

RECORDS Arkansas 16-5, 5-3 SEC; Georgia 6-15, 1-7

SERIES Arkansas leads 24-16

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV ESPNU

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

GEORGIA

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Kario Oquendo, 6-4, So.12.74.1

G Aaron Cook, 6-2, Sr.10.42.5

G Jaxon Etter, 6-4, Jr.5.63.0

F Noah Baumann, 6-7, Sr.9.23.8

F Braelen Bridges, 6-11, Sr.12.65.9

COACH Tom Crean (47-62 in fourth season at Georgia, 403-325 in 22nd season overall)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G JD Notae, 6-2, Sr.18.84.4

G Stanley Umude, 6-6, Sr.10.04.5

G Au’Diese Toney, 6-6, Sr.11.15.5

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10, So.9.19.2

F Trey Wade, 6-6, Sr.3.71.9

COACH Eric Musselman (61-24 in third season at Arkansas, 171-58 in seventh season overall).

TEAM COMPARISON

GeorgiaArkansas

70.9Points for78.43

76.3Points against68.3

-3.6Rebound margin6.2

0.0Turnover margin2.1

44.4FG pct.45.3

31.53-PT pct.29.6

74.8FT pct.74.6

CHALK TALK Georgia is 6-7 at home, including an 82-76 victory over Alabama last week. … Arkansas has won its past two SEC road games at LSU and Ole Miss. … Razorbacks senior Au’Diese Toney is four points away from 1,000 for his career. He scored 763 the previous three seasons at Pittsburgh and has 233 this season. … Sophomore guard Davonte Davis, who had 20 points in the Razorbacks’ 99-69 victory over Georgia last season at Walton Arena, has been playing off the bench in recent games and is averaging 9.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. … Jaxon Etter has hit 10 of 14 three-pointers in SEC play for Georgia. … Jaylin Williams is averaging 14.5 points and 11 rebounds during Arkansas’ six-game winning streak. … … Arkansas is 6-10 at Georgia. … Paul Sutherland (play by play) and former Razorback Jimmy Dykes (color analyst) will be on the call for tonight’s game on ESPNU. … Arkansas is 7-3 in its past 10 games against Georgia. … Bulldogs forward Braelen Bridges, a transfer from Illinois-Chicago, is shooting 63% (104 of 165).

— Bob Holt

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas guard JD Notae is returning to play in his home state of Georgia riding high.

Notae's Razorbacks (16-5, 5-3 SEC) bring a six-game winning streak into their game against Georgia tonight at 6 Central at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., and he's a big reason why they've moved up to third in the conference standings after an 0-3 start.

Notae, a 6-2 senior from Covington, Ga., has been good enough on offense to lead the SEC in scoring at 18.8 points per game and good enough on defense to lead the conference in steals at 2.4 per game. He's also averaging 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

"I feel like I'm playing alright," Notae said. "But I feel like I can play way better."

During the winning streak, including Arkansas' 77-68 victory over West Virginia last Saturday, the Razorbacks are plus 114 points when Notae has been on the court.

When Arkansas won 65-58 at LSU, the Razorbacks were plus 18 with Notae. They were plus 31 with Notae when they beat South Carolina 75-59 and plus 14 when they beat Texas A&M 76-73 in overtime.

For the season, Arkansas is plus 259 when Notae plays.

"He's relentless defensively," Georgia Coach Tom Crean said. "He can really, really score, and now he's got that play-making ability under his belt in that point guard role, which makes him even that much better."

Notae has been playing point guard during the winning streak since Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman decided to go with a bigger lineup.

"They're a really, really good team, so JD has got a lot of people to throw the ball to," Crean said. "You have to continue to honor everybody else that's in the game for Eric, but JD is playing at an incredible level.

"I thought JD was really good last year. But he's playing at such a higher level now."

Notae averaged 12.8 points and 22.5 minutes last season when he played off the bench in 32 of 33 games and was voted SEC Sixth Man of the Year by the conference coaches.

This season, Notae has started all but one of the 20 games in which he's played -- he missed the SEC opener at Mississippi State because of covid-19 safety protocols -- and is averaging 33.0 minutes. His average would be higher, but he's been limited in some games because of foul trouble.

"To be quite honest, he's still evolving as a point guard," Musselman said. "He's a scoring point guard, but I think he's even going to get better and better at being a true point guard and understanding how to get some of the shots that he gets for himself and understand how to get some of those for his teammates.

"I think that's the next part of his evolution as a point guard."

Notae is playing his third season for Musselman, including when he redshirted during the 2019-20 season after transferring from Jacksonville (Fla.) University.

Musselman and his staff were at Nevada when they began recruiting Notae after he averaged 15.5 points in two seasons at Jacksonville. When Musselman was hired at Arkansas, Notae decided to follow him and play for the Razorbacks.

"We felt like he could be a starting point guard for us ... and we knew we needed a player that had potential to really put points on the board," Musselman said. "But I don't know if I've been around a college player and seen such growth in such little time.

"He's so much more disciplined on both sides of the ball."

Georgia 6-11 senior Braelen Bridges, a transfer from Illinois-Chicago, is from Atlanta and said he knows Notae well from their time working out together in the summer.

"JD's a very confident guy," Bridges said. "His skills obviously have developed a lot, but he's always had the confidence to take shots."

Bridges smiled when asked if Notae is at the top of the Bulldogs' scouting report.

"He's at the top of everybody's scouting report," Bridges said. "We'll be locked in on him."

Musselman said Notae has been "probably a 10 out of 10" in handling the increased attention he's drawing from opposing defenses.

"He doesn't flinch, man," Musselman said. "He's steady. He really is so tough-minded that it's never really concerned me at all, even at the beginning of the year, how he would react.

"I think he likes playing in big moments. He has great, great, great internal confidence."

Musselman said Notae's attitude hasn't changed.

"Same personality as last year," Musselman said. "It's not often you can have a guy come off the bench one year, and then he's the leading scorer in the league the next year and you see zero difference in his personality -- both behind closed doors in practice, and I see very little difference when he's playing in a game, either."

Notae said he's making the adjustment to point guard while still being a scorer the Razorbacks need.

"Just going off what the defense is giving us," he said. "Knowing that I've still got to be aggressive, too, and try to get my teammates involved."

Tonight's game will be the first Notae has played in the state of Georgia since he transferred to Arkansas.

"I always wanted to go back and play against any team in my home state," he said. "Playing in front of my family is always exciting."

Notae said he expects to have about 50 family members and friends at tonight's game but that he won't feel any added pressure.

"They've been watching me grow up playing basketball all my life," Notae said. "So this is just another opportunity to play again in front of them."

Notae played three minutes in the first half against West Virginia after picking up two fouls, then played the entire second half when he scored 10 of his 15 points.

"JD is just a baller, man," Musselman said. "I said something to one of the assistant coaches at halftime, because he thought that maybe JD was going to be out of sync.

"I laughed and said, 'Haven't you played pickup ball and understand that if you lose you could sit for an hour and a half? Then you have to go out and try to win so you can stay on the court.'

"JD is one of those guys that has that mentality of just, 'Let me get on the floor and I'll take care of it.'

"He just wants to play. I think he's oblivious sometimes to some of the other things surrounding him to where he just wants to win his individual matchup and win the game."