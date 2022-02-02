Of nominations and smears

Our state's U.S. senators have now reported from the blah-blah-blah caucus. They have weighed in on the Democrats' rare opportunity to nominate and confirm a justice to the U.S. Supreme Court, which won't change a thing in the 6-3 or 5-4 right-wing leaning of the court.

John Boozman, perhaps worried to be opposed in the primary by a Razorback footballer more recent and celebrated, put out a statement confirming that he has satisfactorily completed Blather 101 at the University of Contemporary Republican Insults to Intelligence.

He said we don't want any of that "legislating from the bench," because we need justices who will merely "interpret," not "make," law.

Here's the deal: Supreme Court justices interpret law as it applies to disputes brought before them, and, in so doing, every time, make "case law."

Boozman might argue that Roe v. Wade with its declaration of a right of privacy permitting a woman's choice was making law wrongly in the liberal direction. By the same line of reasoning, one could say that the Citizens United case made law wrongly in the conservative direction by expanding the meaning of "speech" to include having a lot of money and a willingness to spend it on political advertising.

Either way, the issue is not Boozman's cliché.

This is not about the cloak of weary concocted right-wing rote. The issue is that Boozman doesn't like Roe v. Wade and I don't like Citizens United, and he's about to get a revised ruling on Roe from an activist make-law court that will please him, and I am years away from getting one on Citizens United that will please me. And that's because the Electoral College and U.S. Senate are stacked for his minority against my spurned majority.

Our other and more famous senator, Tom Cotton, typically, issued a statement considerably less mild-mannered--not just than Boozman, but the garden-variety cage-fighter.

He said one thing was for darned sure, which was that Republicans weren't going to engage in any "grotesque smear" like the Democrats perpetrated against Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh.

That's too bad.

Let's say an employee of Joe Biden's Black female nominee comes forward to say the nominee once called him into her chambers and started talking about a pornographic movie and asking how in the world a pubic hair showed up on her soda-pop can.

I want to hear about that. Smear away grotesquely, I say.

And let's say a fellow who was in high school with the judge comes forward to say she was given in those days to binge-drinking herself into utter oblivion and, in one such episode, physically accosted him in a sexually aggressive way in an upstairs bedroom during a beer bust. And let's say the nominee suddenly shouts out during her confirmation hearing that she likes beer.

I want to hear about that too. Smear away, I say again.

Then we could have the FBI announce it was going to investigate all that only to find out the FBI had agreed with the White House and Senate leadership not really to investigate it.

I especially want to hear about that.

In any event, modern political precedent holds that, all grotesque smearing aside, nominees will get confirmed no matter what any brave soul dares to reveal or allege.

Smear grotesquely and then prepare to call the smeared one "Justice"--that's the modern way for the party out of power.

The other thing Cotton said was that he and Republicans will give fair consideration to the nominee even though recent history indicates President Biden will nominate a "liberal ideologue," since that's what he's done so far in lower-court federal nominations.

One of those nominations last year was of Ketanji Brown Jackson, confirmed for promotion from a district judgeship in the Washington, D.C., circuit to the circuit court of appeals. She is the odds-on favorite to get the Supreme Court nomination unless something goes badly awry in her meeting with Biden and uncommonly well in Biden's private confab with one of the other prospects.

At that confirmation hearing last year, Cotton asked Jackson to account for what he presumably considered Jackson's revelation of liberal ideology. It was that, in a stint as a federal public defender, she accepted an assignment to represent an alleged terrorist from Afghanistan who was detained at Guantanamo Bay.

She replied that it is our constitutional system of justice to provide counsel to attend to the rights of due process for the accused; that it was her job to handle those duties when assigned by her office, and that it is inappropriate for a lawyer to offer personal opinions about a client even after the case is over, although she couldn't remember much about that person and case.

I did not know that having diverse relevant experience in the justice system was "liberal ideology," although, if it is, the Supreme Court could stand a continuing smattering of it.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame.




