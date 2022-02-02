Off The Wire

BASEBALL

On-time start unlikely

Whatever chance there was of an on-time start to spring training all but vanished Tuesday during a contentious 90-minute negotiating session between locked out players and Major League Baseball. The players made two slight moves during the first meeting in a week. The union lowered its proposed pool of money for pre-arbitration-eligible players from $105 million to $100 million. The union also cut the number of players it wants credited with an additional year of major league service to the top 20 at each position in each league by WAR, or the top seven, depending on position, down from 30 and 10. A session on non-economic issues is set for today and there is no date for the resumption of talks on the core matters, such as luxury tax thresholds. Owners are scheduled to meet from Feb. 8-10 in Orlando, Fla., making it less likely there could be negotiations over those days. Spring training workouts are scheduled to start Feb. 16. Players don't start accruing salaries until the regular season, scheduled to start on March 31, making it unlikely there will be great movement until mid- to late February at the earliest. In a sign of the lack of progress, the players' association is making $5,000 stipends available to its members. The union had $178.5 million in cash, U.S. Treasury securities and investments on Dec. 31, 2020, according to its latest financial disclosure form filed with the U.S. Department of Labor. Baseball's ninth work stoppage and first since 1995 started when the five-year collective bargaining agreement expired on Dec. 1. Players are asking that salary arbitration eligibility be expanded to those with two years of service, its level from 1974-1986, when it increased to three years. In the expired agreement, it was three years plus the top 22% by service time of players with at least two years but less than three years.

FOOTBALL

Report: GB assistant out

Maurice Drayton won't be back as the Green Bay Packers' special teams coordinator next season, according to a person familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Packers haven't made an announcement on Drayton's future yet. The move comes after the Packers had a punt and a field-goal attempt blocked in a 13-10 NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22. It marks the second straight offseason in which Packers Coach Matt LaFleur has changed his special teams coordinator. LaFleur dismissed Shawn Mennenga last year and replaced him by promoting Drayton, who had been an assistant special teams coach with the Packers from 2018-20.

Dorsey named Bills' OC

Ken Dorsey is staying in Buffalo. One week after receiving a ringing endorsement from Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, Dorsey was hired as the Bills' offensive coordinator Tuesday. Dorsey will take on the role that was previously held by Brian Daboll, who is now the head coach of the New York Giants. Dorsey has spent the past three years as Buffalo's quarterbacks coach and was given the added title of passing game coordinator in 2021. The former Miami Hurricanes QB has been held in high regard by Allen, who has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league under Daboll and Dorsey's watch. Allen advocated for Dorsey as a potential successor to Daboll at his end of season news conference. Dorsey, 40, was considered the favorite to replace Daboll in Buffalo, but he also had interest from the Giants for their offensive coordinator job.

Bearcats hire assistant

Fired Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs will be the new special teams/cornerbacks coach at Cincinnati, joining the staff of longtime friend and former colleague Luke Fickell. Fickell announced the hiring of the 60-year-old Coombs on Tuesday. He replaces Perry Eliano, the Bearcats' cornerbacks coach who left to coach safeties at Ohio State. Coombs is a native of Cincinnati who was a longtime high school football coach in the city before initially working on the Bearcats staff in 2007-11. He and Fickell were defensive assistants on Urban Meyer's Ohio State staff from 2012-2017, including the 2014 national championship team. Cincinnati opens the 2022-23 season at Arkansas on Sept. 3.

BASKETBALL

UConn pays Ollie

The University of Connecticut said Tuesday it has complied with a recent arbitration ruling and has paid former men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie more than $11.1 million. Arbitrator Mark Irvings ruled last month that Ollie had been fired improperly under the school's agreement with the American Association of University Professors, of which Ollie was a member. He noted the school had past NCAA violations in the men's and women's programs without going as far as firing the coaches. The school was ordered to pay Ollie $11,157,032.95. The payment represents what Ollie would have been due under the remainder of his contract had the school not chosen to fire him in March 2018, citing numerous NCAA violations in his program. UConn said that while it continues to disagree with the ruling, it believes it is in the school's best interest to move on and take no further legal action.