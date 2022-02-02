Officials cut game short after fracas





Tuesday night's showdown between No. 4 Little Rock Parkview and No. 5 Maumelle at Hornet Gymnasium was billed as a matchup between two of the state's top teams battling for first place in the 5A-Central Conference.

Instead, the event ended prematurely after the two were involved in a battle -- literally.

The game was called in the third quarter in Parkview's favor after chipping between players escalated into a fracas that forced school officials and security to intervene.

The situation unfolded at the 3:22 mark of the quarter with Parkview leading 53-32. Maumelle, which had trailed throughout, was on a 6-0 run following a driving layup by Carl Daughtery Jr. But a Hornets players was whistled for a foul on the Patriots' ensuing possession. Immediately after the whistle, jawing between members of both teams ensued, forcing the game officials to step in and separate those involved.

But that only intensified the quarrel because after a short pause, conditions worsened, leading to pushing, shoving and heavier chatter between the teams. The melee prompted a number of fans to leave the stands and rush the floor as well. After Maumelle officials, security and law enforcement got things settled down, the game officials met with both Maumelle Coach Michael Shook and Parkview Coach Scotty Thurman at midcourt before later announcing that the game had been called.

The decision was made after the Hornets' entire bench, plus one of their starters, had been ejected.

Both teams were eventually escorted to their locker rooms, and neither coach was made available to members of the media afterwards. Thurman was reached via text by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and didn't comment on how the game ended, but indicated he was happy with the way his team played.

He had good reason.

Parkview (16-3, 7-0) held Maumelle -- which had been averaging nearly 88 points over its past 10 games -- to just 23 points in the first half. The Patriots put together run after run in the first two quarters to establish a lead that forced the Hornets to play catch-up.

Parkview scored 10 of the game's first 12 points, then ripped off a 10-3 spurt, with many of those points coming directly off Maumelle turnovers.

"We played well," Thurman said in the text. "Our guys came out ready to go."

The Patriots led 20-9 with less than a minute left in the quarter before two Cam Wallace free throws led to a 10-0 run that lasted well into the second quarter. Maumelle, which made just 3 of 10 shots over the first eight minutes of play, missed 9 of its first 10 field-goal attempts in the second and was left in a 44-19 hold by the time Colby Garland hit the team's second basket of the quarter with only 1:20 remaining in the half.

The Hornets, who were down 49-23 at the halftime, did mount a brief push after the break before the game was stopped.

Wallace finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Parkview, which shot 21 of 38 (55.2%) and forced 16 turnovers. Nate Coley also had 11 points while Dallas Thomas added eight points.

Garland had 11 points as well to lead Maumelle (17-3, 6-1). The Hornets finished 11 of 37 (29.7%) from the floor.

GIRLS

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 60, MAUMELLE 41

Jasmine Davis churned out 19 points, 10 rebounds and 5 steals for Parkview (5-13, 3-4 5A-Central), which used a fourth-quarter spurt to finally break free.





Tyra Robinson had 14 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks, while Jada Page followed with 13 points for the Lady Patriots, who led 26-20 at the half and 38-27 at the end of the third until scoring 14 of the first 20 points of the final period to build a 19-point lead.

London Robinson had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Maumelle (3-15, 1-6). The Lady Hornets trailed 28-29 with 7:38 left in the game after a basket from Raelen Randle but surrendered the next eight points. Mia Winston added nine points.









