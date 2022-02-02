100 years ago

Feb. 2, 1922

ROGERS -- Four carloads of apple juice from Oregon, consigned to the Ozark Cider and Vinegar Company of this place, were today condemned by A. T. Sullivan, inspector for the U.S. Bureau of Chemistry. The local vinegar company, following out its custom to protect the purity of its products, analyzed a sample of the apple juice as soon as the shipment arrived here, and found a foreign substance, apparently salt, present in it in large quantities, it was said. Condemning of the shipment was the result. The apple juice is valued at $1,500, and a freight bill of $2,500 is hanging over the shipment.

50 years ago

Feb. 2, 1972

BATESVILLE -- Carl Farina, an Arkansas College freshman from Phillipsburg, N.J., broke the world's record for staying in the shower Monday, according to the school news bureau. Farina said he decided to set a new world record after reading in the Guinness book of Records that the old record of 72 hours and eight minutes was established by a University of Illinois coed in 1965. Farina, who entered the shower at 4 p.m. Friday and emerged at 5 p.m. Monday, beat the record by 52 minutes. His plans for Monday night were simple, "Take a shower and go to bed."

25 years ago

Feb. 2, 1997

• Little Rock police are investigating the death of Beryl Nordlinger, an 87-year-old woman who died Friday night at St. Vincent Infirmary Medical Center. ... Neighbors said she had been under hospital care. A St. Vincent's spokesman said Nordlinger's family requested the autopsy. Early Saturday, Nordlinger's body was taken to the state Medical Examiner's Office where an autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Pulaski County Coroner Mark Malcolm said. ... According to a police report, deputy coroner John Hubbard "received information that Nordlinger had died under suspicious circumstances." ... A neighbor said that nurses attended to Nordlinger at her home "around the clock." Since December, police had been called to the home at least three times to investigate reports of an assault, terroristic threatening and larceny.

10 years ago

Feb. 2, 2012

• Strong winds damaged three hangars at Stuttgart Municipal Airport Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported. Power remained out for fewer than 1,000 households Wednesday night, down from about 4,000 households in the afternoon. The National Weather Service in North Little Rock reported peak wind gusts of 86 mph in the area, meteorologist Matthew Clay said. The office plans to send a survey team today to Prairie County, where the airport sits, to assess the damage and determine if a tornado struck the area, he said. Radar at the airport indicated there may have been rotation in the wind gusts, Clay said.