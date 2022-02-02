Planners approve expansion plans for three Springdale schools

SPRINGDALE -- The Planning Committee on Tuesday approved plans for more than 450,000 square feet of new learning space for students.

The Springdale School District presented large-scale development plans for expansions of Southwest Junior High on Princeton Avenue, Central Junior High on West Huntsville Avenue and Springdale High School on South Pleasant Street.

When completed, both junior high expansions will create essentially complete schools, allowing for the removal of most of the current buildings. Both expansions are estimated at about 150,000 square feet, and both will include a second story of classrooms. Both will be built south of the current school buildings.

Brandon Rush of Engineering Services Inc. in Springdale said the district wants to begin construction at Central and the high school next month. He expected the same for Southwest.

The new buildings at Southwest will include everything that belongs in a junior high -- a band room, choir room, cafeteria and more -- said Brad Chilcote, vice president of WDD Architects in North Little Rock.

Rush said Central's new building will include the same.

Southwest also will receive a new fieldhouse, built adjacent to the football stadium on the east part of the campus, Chilcote said.

The construction at Springdale High School will add classrooms and new boys and girls gyms for indoor sports, Rush said.

A 360-foot-tall sheer brick wall on the south end zone of Bulldog Stadium will highlight the project, Rush said. The school will use it to highlight Bulldog sports history, he said.

The expansions at the high school will require the removal of the "flat building" for classrooms and the current Auxiliary Gym, both on the north side of campus.

Southwest Junior High and Springdale High School both opened in 1967, according to information provided by the district's communications staff. Central opened in 1972.

Springdale High School serves 2,041 students this year, according to the Arkansas Department of Education's online data center. Central serves 863 students, and Southwest 660.

Patsy Christie, director of the city's Planning Department, said she hates to the see the "old girls gym" at the high school go. She said she remembers the gym from her time as a student at Springdale High and hopes the architects can use some of the wood from the court floor in the new construction.

The Central project will reorient the school, with the front on North Gutensohn Road rather than West Huntsville Avenue, in an effort to ease traffic congestion, Christie reported.

Christie also encouraged Rush and his company to work with the district to provide access from the school onto a planned extension of Har-Ber Avenue from west of Interstate 49. The new road will run directly south of the school.

"Traffic backs up all over, in every direction and all over creation," she said, sharing frustration with drivers who find themselves near Central when students both arrive and leave for the day.

Christie also asked about adding more parking in the front of the school, with parking also a problem at Central.

"I'm telling you, there is not room for one more parking space," he said.

Rush asked the Planning Commission to allow a variance to its design standards at Central. On the south side of the current building, an underground drainage pipe will prevent the planting of any trees or landscaping bushes, he said.

Commission member Ben Peters noted he would "reluctantly" vote for the variation from the standards the city has set. "Development around both Central and the high school grew to the school sites," he said, noting days when Huntsville Avenue was just two lanes.

"They're both kind of the victim of expansion," he said.

Neither Chilcote nor Rush asked for any more variances for the three buildings.

Katie Hollingshead, a special projects engineer with the city's engineering department, asked Rush to remove a portion of the current sidewalk along Gutensohn that the engineers had hoped to keep. She said she wants to see it upgraded to an 8-foot-wide walk to match others being built around the city.