Police search for missing baby after mom killed in Memphis

Today at 4:03 p.m.
A Memphis Police Department car is parked in Memphis in this April 11, 2014, file photo. (AP/Adrian Sainz)

MEMPHIS — Authorities in Tennessee searched Wednesday for a missing 2-day-old girl whose mother was fatally shot, police said.

Officers found an abandoned car late Tuesday and nearby found the body of a 27-year-old woman who had been shot, Memphis police said.

Officers were told that the baby girl had been seen with the woman, but no child was found, police said.

A search began, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for the baby. The child was last seen wearing white polka-dot and pink clothing, the TBI said.

Police said law enforcement officers were searching the Mud Island area of Memphis, along the Mississippi River, on Wednesday afternoon. A man who knows the mother has been detained as part of the investigation, police said.

