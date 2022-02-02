PREP BASKETBALL: Har-Ber passes first test, upends Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- With a two-game lead over the rest of the 6A-West Conference teams, Springdale Har-Ber's girls knew now isn't the time to be complacent.

Pacious McDaniel made sure that didn't happen Tuesday night. The junior scored a team-high 22 points, including a clutch five-point spurt to give her team the lead for good, as the Lady Wildcats claimed a 69-62 victory over Bentonville in Tiger Arena.

McDaniel, who had fouled out in Har-Ber's overtime win Friday at Fayetteville, drove inside to snap a 48-48 tie, then picked up a three-point play to give the Lady Wildcats (15-4, 7-0) a 53-48 lead with 5:45 remaining.

"I didn't have my best game Friday, so I had to make it up," McDaniel said. "I had to take it to Jada [Brown] because she had four fouls. Either she was going to foul me, or I was going to get a layup."

The win allowed Har-Ber to pass its first tough test to start the second half of league play. The Lady Wildcats can now strengthen their lead in the conference standings Friday with a win at home over Rogers Heritage, which now stands alone in second place.

Caylan Koons added 16 points and Delaney Roller 13 for Har-Ber, which had all five starters score their first points within the first 4 minutes.

"There are no easy games in our conference," Lady Wildcats coach Kimberly Jenkins said. "When you have Rogers, Fayetteville, Bentonville and Heritage all in a row, it's not easy at all. It's always competitive.

"This is what we call the grind part of our season. We talk about what we've done in January, and embrace it up with the grind in February. I think we started off on the right foot with this."

Bentonville (13-7, 5-3) trailed 22-12 after one quarter but took a 38-37 lead on Ella Campbell's 3-pointer with 5:13 left in the third quarter. It was the first of four quick lead changes, and Har-Ber took a 48-42 lead into the fourth quarter after McDaniel scored four straight points, including a sneaky play where she bounced the inbounds pass off a Lady Tiger and scored.

"They weren't paying attention," McDaniel said. "I said 'Coach, can I do it?' and she said yeah. So I said I would do it."

The Lady Tigers tied the game at 48 on Allison Disheroon's 3-pointer, only to have McDaniel break the deadlock 21 seconds later. Har-Ber then scored six straight points and extended its cushion to 65-56 after a Coons bucket at the 2:26 mark.

Brown led Bentonville with 23 points before she fouled out in the final minute, while Campbell added 13.