PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Cardinal trio too much for Shiloh Christian

SPRINGDALE -- Three different Farmington players scored 20 or more points, and the No. 1 Lady Cardinals used a 16-0 run after a sluggish start to soar past Shiloh Christian 71-44 Tuesday night at Champions Gymnasium.

Carson Dillard and Jenna Lawrence scored 23 points apiece, and senior Megan Hernandez poured in 20 to power the high-octane Farmington offense. The trio combined to shoot 60 percent from the floor, including an 8-of-18 mark from three.

"One thing I've said all along about this basketball team is we are very versatile," Farmington Coach Brad Johnson, whose team moved to 23-1 overall and 9-0 in the 4A-1 Conference, said. "We can score in a lot of different spots. We've had nights this year with five kids in double figures, which I think makes us a tough defensive matchup. When we're playing like that, it makes it a lot of fun to coach them."

Shiloh Christian (11-12, 2-7) was boosted by senior Hailey Tunnell, scoring 13 first-quarter points, highlighted with back-to-back triples and a pair of free throws to give the Lady Saints a 17-14 advantage, and forcing a Farmington timeout.

"I thought Shiloh did a really good job early getting to the basket and really attacking our pressure," Johnson said. "Tunnell is a very dynamic scorer, and you just can't give her a lot of space. She was getting off screens, creating space for herself and making shots."

The timeout message to pick up defensive intensity was received by the Lady Cardinals, as Tunnell was held scoreless the remainder of the contest. Farmington amped up its full court pressure and began creating offense off steals, going on a 16-0 run in the second quarter to grab a 34-21 lead.

"One of the things that's great about this basketball team is they have the ability to turn defense into offense," Johnson said. "We're efficient on the offensive end and shoot it well most nights, but one thing our team really does well is create offense off our defense to get high quality looks. I thought we fed off that tonight."

Lawrence sparked the Lady Cardinal defense with four steals, two blocks and hauled in seven rebounds to go along with her team-high 23 points.

"We knew we had to stop Hailey Tunnel," Lawrence said of the game plan. "Our whole goal in practice was to stop her because she's such a dominant player for them. Defensive stops help so much on the offensive end because it helps you gain so much momentum, and it makes the other team frustrated."

Shiloh Christian freshman Maisha Washington scored 12 points. The Lady Saints travel to Huntsville on Friday. Farmington will be on the road against Gentry on Friday.