PREP BASKETBALL: Pinion leads Morrilton past Ozark

OZARK -- The Morrilton Devil Dogs know what they're going to face on the road.

They responded again on Tuesday night, fending off an upset bid by Ozark with a strong finish for a 47-41 win at Hillbilly Activities Center in 4A-4 conference play.

Morrilton (15-6, 8-1) scored the final 10 points of the third quarter to wipe out a deficit and then used a 12-1 advantage in the first four minutes of the final quarter to rally to the win.

"I tell them all the time that wherever we go, we're going to get a team's best shot," Morrilton Coach Keith Zachery said. "That gets you ready for the state tournament. The key is being in that environment. We've got several seniors that's been in it the last several years. They're used to it. They don't get rattled by the crowd."

Senior guard Joseph Pinion, the first commitment of the 2022 class for the University of Arkansas, had 22 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks and a steal.

Pinion scored 10 of his points in the third quarter, when the Devil Dogs had a 12-7 scoring advantage to take a 31-28 lead.

"We changed our defense up on them a little bit," Zachery said. "We extended our zone, which we don't run a lot of. We just hoped to catch them off guard with it. That was the difference for us. It gave us some energy because we couldn't guard them."

Morrilton scored the first five points of the game and led 11-4 on a steal and a slam by Pinion.

Ozark's Kaydon McAnally scored to close the first quarter, and the Hillbillies went on a 15-6 scoring spree in the second quarter.

Eli Masingale scored twice inside and added a stick back in the quarter to pace Ozark (6-15, 1-8) in the quarter. Landon Wright hit a 3-pointer, and Braeson Peters and Kyle Archer both scored on driving buckets for a 21-17 lead with 1:09 left before the half.

"We played well enough to compete," Ozark Coach Brad Johnson said. "We're a team that has to do a lot of things right every possession. We can't lose focus or have any room for error."

Archer converted a conventional three-point play to open the second half for Ozark and added a steal and layup for a 26-19 lead with 5:40 left in the third quarter.

After Pinion hit two free throws, Masingale muscled again inside for a basket and a 28-21 Ozark lead with 3:35 left.

Morrilton allowed just a single free throw over the next seven minutes with its defense stifling the Hillbillies.

"It did," Zachery said. "That's why we went to it. I tried to do something to give us an advantage. It worked for us."

Morrilton also had five offensive rebounds in the decisive third quarter and had two stick backs off offensive rebounds.

"It's an almost impossible task on defense because of what they've got," Johnson said. "I'm extremely proud of my guys. They played hard. The effort's always there."

Pinion had plenty of help with Jacorey Mosley added 16 points and seven rebounds. Mosley converted consecutive fast-break layups in the fourth quarter, the second off a behind-the-pass dish from Pinion, with 4:47 left. Mosley then added two free throws on an intentional foul and added two more free throws in the final quarter.

Swinton added seven points for Morrilton.

"I never run something just for Pinion," Zachery said. "I solely sell that this is a team sport. We've got four other guys that you have to guard all of them. That's been successful for us. They know that the coach has confidence in them, so they're going to play with confidence. When it's time, the ball is going to find Pinion."

Pinion was 8-for-15 from the floor and 6-of-7 from the free throw line.