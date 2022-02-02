PREP BASKETBALL: The New School claims key conference win

BRANCH -- In a low scoring game, all it takes is one big offensive outburst to make the difference.

The New School scored 21 points in just over 8 minutes to break open the game and grab a critical 52-42 1A-West road win over County Line on Tuesday night.

The win lifts the Cougars (29-3, 11-1) into first place in the 1A-West by giving the Indians (28-4, 9-1) its first conference defeat. With the double-digit win, The New School now owns the tiebreaker over County Line in a tiebreaker situation. County Line won the first matchup last month in Fayetteville 45-36.

"This was a big win for us," Cougars coach David Farrell said. "They are a great club, ranked second in the state (in Class 1A). We played four times last year and I wouldn't be shocked if we did it again."

Jackson Harris led all scorers with 21 points including five 3-pointers while Evan Goldman poured in 16 and Quintus McNeal added 11.

Harris hit four 3-pointers in the critical point of the second half that saw The New School turn a 19-18 halftime lead to a commanding 40-26 advantage with 7:51 left.

"That was the difference in the game," Farrell said. "We did not have a spurt like that the first time and they beat us. With two very good teams going head-to-head, something like that (third quarter) can be the difference. Jackson is capable to go on a hot streak like that."

For three quarters, the Cougars full-court pressure forced 15 turnovers, which created some easy baskets.

"The New School is not a team you want to be behind," Indians coach Joe Brunson said. "Their guard play is so good it is hard to speed them up. Harris hit some big shots for them tonight."

County Line tried to rally, but the closest it could get was 49-42 with 36 seconds left on a pair of free throws by Cooper Watson. But McNeal and Will Sturner hit free throws to get the lead back up to 10.

Aundrea Milum scored 15 points to lead County Line while Watson added 12.

Girls

County Line 53, The New School 22

The Lady Indians (13-17, 6-2 1A-West) led 19-0 after one quarter en route to the easy win over the Lady Cougars (6-16, 2-7). County Line led 26-8 at halftime and The New School could not overcome the large deficit. Maddie Phillips scored a game-high 20 points to pace the Lady Indians while Jayleigh Smith added 14. Emma Caviness and Zariah Salley each scored 6 points to lead the Lady Cougars.