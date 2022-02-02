Prosecutor: Fort Smith officer justified in shooting man who killed ex-girlfriend, son

FORT SMITH -- A police officer who fatally shot a man who killed two people will not be charged with a criminal act.

Sebastian County prosecutor Dan Shue wrote in a letter to Lt. Kevin Richmond of the Arkansas State Police on Monday that his office concluded that officer Robin Gaines was justified under state law in shooting Christofer Conner, 40, of Fort Smith at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 17. His findings occurred after a review of the investigative reports surrounding the incident.

Shue said the incident started at 2819 Tilles Ave., with a disturbance call involving a domestic assault. Gaines was the first officer to arrive at Tilles and Lecta avenues, where he saw Conner hitting a 15-year-old boy on the head with a brick, Shue said.

Gaines took out his firearm and told Conner to drop the brick, which he did, according to Shue. Gaines ordered Conner to the ground after Conner began walking toward Grand Avenue, and although he thought Conner was complying with him, Conner came up and moved quickly toward him, Shue said.

Gaines felt an impact on his neck followed by a warm sensation, after which he realized Conner had stabbed him with a knife, Shue said. Gaines proceeded to shove Conner off him and fire his gun twice at Conner. Conner's autopsy shows that he died of two gunshot wounds and tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamines and cannabinoids.

Other officers who arrived at the scene found Conner's ex-girlfriend, Julia Marie Moore, 42, slain in the home at 2819 Tilles Ave., according to Shue. A 5-year-old boy was also found sleeping in a bedroom.

The 15-year-old was later identified as Conner's and Moore's son, Cason Conner. Police Chief Danny Baker said Oct. 17 that Cason had been stabbed multiple times and suffered blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Moore was discovered dead from apparent stab wounds.

Gaines was taken for emergency treatment to a hospital where he was stable and recovering Oct. 17, according to Baker.

Many witness statements were taken during the investigation, according to Shue. He said considering the totality of the circumstances, Gaines had a reasonable belief the Conner was in the process of committing the first-degree murder of Cason, as well as actively attacking him and attempting to commit capital murder of a police officer when he shot Conner.

"Law enforcement officers are required to make split second decisions to exercise deadly force or not to use deadly force, and they are trained to use tactical techniques to mitigate or de-escalate the potential lethality of an encounter with another person," Shue said.

"Had Officer Gaines not shot Conner, I could just as easily be writing a letter to Officer Gaines' family regarding his homicide as I am trying to evaluate the use of force by an officer to defend himself against one of our citizens."

Baker said he requested that state police lead the investigation because the incident involved an officer shooting a man. He said Gaines would be placed on paid administrative leave for at least three days, while another, unidentified officer, who was not involved in the shooting, was placed on leave pending post-critical incident treatment.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, said Tuesday that Gaines returned to the department for light duty Jan. 4. However, he has continued to need time off to deal with physical complications stemming from the Oct. 17 incident.





Arkansas Code §5-2-610(b)

A law enforcement officer is justified in using deadly physical force upon another person if the law enforcement officer reasonably believes that the use of deadly physical force is necessary to:

• Effect an arrest or to prevent the escape from custody of an arrested person whom the law enforcement officer reasonably believes has committed or attempted to commit a felony and is presently armed or dangerous; or

• Defend himself or herself or a third person from what the law enforcement officer reasonably believes to be the use or imminent use of deadly physical force.

Source: Arkansas Code of 1987







