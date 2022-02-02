Putin: Willing to talk, but demands ignored

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's top security demands but said Moscow is willing to talk more to ease tensions over Ukraine.

Putin said the Western allies' refusal to meet Russia's demands violates their obligations on the integrity of security for all nations.

He warned that a Ukrainian accession to NATO could lead to a situation in which Ukraine launches military action to reclaim control over Russian-annexed Crimea or areas controlled by Russia-backed separatists in the country's east.

"Imagine that Ukraine becomes a NATO member and launches those military operations," Putin said. "Should we fight NATO then? Has anyone thought about it?"





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/22russia/]





Putin also accused the West of making Ukraine a pawn in a great-power showdown.

"It seems to me that the United States does not care that much about Ukrainian security -- maybe they think about it somewhere in the background," he said. "But their main task is to restrict the development of Russia."

The comments were his first on the standoff in more than a month and suggested a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine may not be imminent and that at least one more round of diplomacy is likely.

Yet the two sides remain unyielding in their main positions, and there was little apparent hope for concessions. Russia is expected to respond soon to a U.S. proposal for negotiations on lesser Russian demands, after which Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak.

Lavrov and Blinken spoke Tuesday and reiterated positions put forward by Putin and President Joe Biden.

In remarks to reporters at a Moscow news conference with the visiting leader of NATO ally Hungary, Putin said the Kremlin is still studying the U.S. and NATO's response to the Russian security demands received last week. But he said it was clear the West has ignored Russian demands that NATO not expand to Ukraine and other former Soviet nations, refrain from deploying offensive weapons near Russia and roll back its deployments to Eastern Europe.

Putin argued that it's possible to negotiate an end to the standoff if the interests of all parties, including Russia's security concerns, are taken into account. "I hope that we will eventually find a solution, although we realize that it's not going to be easy," Putin said.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops along the border of Ukraine, fueling fears of an invasion. It has denied any intention to attack.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/22putin/]





Washington and its allies have rejected Moscow's key demands. They emphasize that Ukraine, like any other nation, has the right to choose alliances, although it is not a NATO member now and is unlikely to join any time soon.

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 after the ouster of the country's Moscow-friendly president and later threw its weight behind rebels in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland, triggering a conflict that has killed more than 14,000 people.

Putin charged that while the U.S. airs concerns about Ukraine's security, it is using the country as an "instrument."

He alleged that Washington may try to "draw us into a military conflict and force its allies in Europe to impose the tough sanctions the U.S. is talking about now." Another possible option would be to "draw Ukraine into NATO, deploy offensive weapons there" and encourage Ukrainian nationalists to use force to reclaim the rebel-held east or Crimea, "drawing us into a military conflict," Putin said.

Ned Price, a State Department spokesperson, said he would "leave it to the Kremlinologists out there" to interpret the Russian leader's words.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Putin's comments, comparing them to "when the fox is screaming from the top of the henhouse that he's scared of the chickens."

"We know who the fox is in this case," she said.

LETTER FROM LAVROV

Speaking after talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, who has forged closer ties with Moscow than with most NATO members, Putin noted that it's still possible to negotiate a settlement that would take every party's concerns into account.

"We need to find a way to ensure interests and security of all parties, including Ukraine, European nations and Russia," Putin said, emphasizing that the West needs to treat Russian proposals seriously to make progress.

He said French President Emmanuel Macron may soon visit Moscow as part of renewed diplomatic efforts after their call Monday.

In a bid to exert pressure on the West, Lavrov sent letters to the U.S. and other Western counterparts pointing out their commitments as members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, a top trans-Atlantic security grouping.

Russia has argued that NATO's expansion eastward has hurt Russia's security, violating the principle of "indivisibility of security" endorsed by the group in 1999 and 2010. It says the U.S. and its allies have ignored the principle that the security of one nation should not be strengthened at the expense of others, while insisting on every nation's right to choose alliances.

In his letter, which was released by the foreign ministry, Lavrov said "there must be security for all or there will be no security for anyone." And in his call with Blinken, Lavrov warned that Moscow will not allow Washington to "hush up" the issue.

Blinken, meanwhile, emphasized "the U.S. willingness, bilaterally and together with allies and partners, to continue a substantive exchange with Russia on mutual security concerns." However, Price of the State Department said Blinken was resolute in "the U.S. commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of all countries to determine their own foreign policy and alliances."

Blinken "urged immediate Russian deescalation and the withdrawal of troops and equipment from Ukraine's borders," Price said. He reaffirmed that "further invasion of Ukraine would be met with swift and severe consequences and urged Russia to pursue a diplomatic path."

Senior State Department officials described the call as professional and "fairly candid," noting that if Russia wanted to prove it isn't going to invade Ukraine, it should withdraw its troops from the border and neighboring Belarus.

Shortly after speaking to Lavrov, Blinken convened a conference call with the secretary general of NATO, the EU foreign policy chief and the chairman-in-office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe as part of efforts to ensure that the allies are engaged in any further contacts with Russia.

Speaking to reporters at the United Nations, Russia's U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, said the U.S. statement about its readiness for dialogue "doesn't correlate" with Washington sending planeloads of military equipment to Ukraine.

"I don't know why the U.S. is escalating tensions and at the same time accusing Russia," he said.

JOHNSON VISITS UKRAINE

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday flew to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a show of support, saying there is "a clear and present danger."

Zelenskyy, who also met with the prime minister of Poland on Tuesday, offered his own grim appraisal, after weeks of playing down American and British assessments of the severity of the Russian threat.

"This is not going to be a war of Ukraine and Russia," should diplomatic efforts fail, he said. "This is going to be a European war, a full-fledged war. Because no one is going to give away territories and people any longer."

Johnson said the U.K. has a package of measures including sanctions ready to go "the moment the first Russian toecap crosses further into Ukrainian territory."

"It is vital that Russia steps back and chooses a path of diplomacy, and I believe that is still possible," Johnson said. "We are keen to engage in dialogue, of course we are. But we have the sanctions ready."

He said he would speak by phone with Putin today, noting that the Russian leader was trying to "impose a new Yalta, new zones of influence," in a reference to the 1945 deal between the allied powers. "And it would not just be Ukraine that was drawn back into the Russian sphere of influence," Johnson said.

Johnson appealed to Russian citizens about the potential human cost of war.

"There are 200,000 men and women under arms in Ukraine," he said. "They will put up a very, very fierce and bloody resistance. And I think that parents, mothers in Russia, should reflect on that fact."

EXPANDED FORCES

Also on Tuesday, Zelenskyy signed a decree to expand the country's armed forces by 100,000 personnel over the next three years. Ukrainian forces currently number 250,000.

"This is the start of Ukraine's transition to a professional army," he said. "This decree is not because the war is coming soon -- I say this to everyone -- this decree is so that soon, and in the future, there will be peace in Ukraine."

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Britain, Poland and Ukraine are preparing a trilateral pact to strengthen regional security. Poland and Britain have offered security aid to Ukraine, but it's unclear what a new arrangement would entail.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Tuesday on Twitter that Ukraine has received a sixth planeload of U.S. military aid, including "84 tons of ammunition." U.S. shipments now add up to about 500 tons of defense equipment, "and this isn't the end," he said.

The U.S. military has issued "prepare to deploy" orders to 8,500 personnel who are likely to be headed to NATO partner nations in Eastern Europe -- Biden has ruled out sending ground troops to Ukraine -- although Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Tuesday that no final decisions have been made. Britain also has offered to send jets, warships and military specialists to support NATO's eastern flank.

Kirby said there have been no signs of deescalation by Russia even though some troops and weaponry were returning from Belarus, where they have been positioned for what Moscow has described as a regular exercise but which Western nations characterize as another potential front.

FRIENDS ABROAD

Even as it faces down the West, Kremlin actions suggest it remains keen to show that Russia has friends around the world.

A visit to Moscow by President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil is being prepared, the Kremlin said. On Friday, Putin will visit Beijing for a summit with President Xi Jinping on the day of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, in what will be the Chinese leader's first meeting with a foreign counterpart since the pandemic began.

At the United Nations on Tuesday, Russia's Nebenzia told reporters he hoped the Olympics would provide a respite from the heightened tensions, at least for the first few days of February.

After the news conference with Putin and Orban, the Kremlin released footage of the two enjoying a socially distanced Champagne toast.

"We have some days and weeks to negotiate," Orban told Russian state television, responding to a question about the possibility of a Russian attack on Ukraine. "I don't think that something will happen abruptly."

Hungary's opposition parties had called on Orban to cancel his trip because "in this tense situation, it is simply treasonous to go to Moscow."

Information for this article was contributed by Vladimir Isachenkov, Matthew Lee, Yuras Karmanau, Jill Lawless, Dasha Litvinova, Edith M. Lederer and Justin Spike of The Associated Press; by Anton Troianovski and Michael Schwirtz of The New York Times; and by Isabelle Khurshudyan, Missy Ryan, Rachel Pannett, William Booth, Karen DeYoung, John Hudson, Dan Lamothe and David Stern of The Washington Post.