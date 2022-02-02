Razorbacks rout Georgia for 7th straight win

Stanley Umude scored a season-high 31 points to lead Arkansas to a 99-73 win at Georgia on Wednesday night.

The Razorbacks (17-5, 6-3 SEC) won their seventh consecutive game and sixth straight in conference play. Arkansas has not lost since a Jan. 8 game at Texas A&M.

Umude made 12 of 20 shot attempts, including 6 of 8 from beyond the arc. He scored 16 points in the second half as the Razorbacks outscored the Bulldogs 46-26 in the final 20 minutes.

Umude made a three-pointer just before the buzzer to give Arkansas a 53-47 halftime lead. Georgia led by eight points on multiple occasions before halftime.

The Razorbacks made 40 of 71 (56.3%) shot attempts and were 15 of 28 (53.6%) from beyond the arc. Arkansas attempted just seven free throws and made four.

Georgia (6-16, 1-8) stayed with the Razorbacks before halftime by making 14 of 24 (58.3%) from the floor and 7 of 11 (63.6%) from three-point range.

The Bulldogs couldn’t keep up after halftime, however. Arkansas opened the second half on a 12-2 run and held UGA to 10-of-29 (34.5%) shooting in the final 20 minutes.

Arkansas led by as many as 28 points.

Georgia committed 19 turnovers that were converted into 26 points by the Razorbacks. Arkansas guard Chris Lykes had four of the team’s 11 steals.

Lykes, who scored nine points in 19 minutes, made or assisted three consecutive baskets to keep the Razorbacks close after the Bulldogs went ahead 24-16 in the first half.

Arkansas guard JD Notae scored 23 points with 9 rebounds and 6 assists in his return to his home state. Jaylin Williams scored 14 points and Au’Diese Toney added 10 for the Razorbacks.

Georgia was led Kario Oquendo’s 17 points. Aaron Cook added 12 for the Bulldogs, who lost their second straight following a home upset of Alabama last week.

The Razorbacks have won their last two games against the Bulldogs by a combined 56 points. Georgia lost 99-69 in Fayetteville last season.

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Saturday night against Mississippi State at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks lost their SEC opener 81-68 at Mississippi State on Dec. 29.