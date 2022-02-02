Redistricting fight over new Arkansas House map begins in federal court with focus on Black voters





Attorneys in a legislative redistricting lawsuit began squaring off Tuesday over whether a federal judge should strike down the newly drawn state House of Representatives map, which opponents argued dilutes the strength of Black voters.

The lawsuit was filed Dec. 29 by attorneys for the Arkansas State Conference NAACP and the Arkansas Public Policy Panel against the Arkansas Board of Apportionment, which consists of the state's three top constitutional officers: Republicans Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Secretary of State John Thurston.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky granted a defense motion to quash subpoenas issued to Hutchinson, Rutledge and Thurston on the grounds that requiring the state's constitutional officers to testify would create an undue burden so early in the case.

Rudofsky did not rule out the possibility that the three will be called to testify once the matter goes to trial, which will come at a later date. Tuesday's proceedings kicked off a preliminary injunction hearing that is expected to last three to four days.

Legislative districts are redrawn every 10 years after the decennial census. The first elections under the newly drawn map, if it withstands legal scrutiny, are the May primaries.

Brian Sells, arguing for the plaintiffs, said that in Arkansas no Black candidate has ever bested a white candidate in a contested House race in a white majority district because of the racial polarization of voters.

"At least not in the last 10 years, we know that," Sells said, "and we think not in the last 140 years, since the dawn of Reconstruction."

Sells said voting in Arkansas is even more racially polarized than the U.S. Supreme Court found voting polarization to be in North Carolina more than 40 years ago when the high court labeled racially polarized voting to be "severe" in that state.

He pointed out that in last year's census, Arkansas gained Black residents "both in absolute numbers as well as a percentage of population," while the white population fell by 110,000 people, "more than enough to populate three full House districts."

[Graphic not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/22housemap]





Anthony Fairfax, a redistricting consultant who drew up illustrative maps for the plaintiffs, testified that he was surprised to learn that the 2021 maps approved by the Board of Apportionment contained only 11 Black majority districts, one less than the 2011 maps when compared with the state population changes over the 10 year period.

Fairfax testified how he used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to draw an additional five Black majority House districts in preparing illustrative maps for the plaintiffs.





State Rep. Monte Hodges, D-Blytheville, a five-term member of the state House of Representatives and chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus, testified that the changes in his district, which encompasses a large part of Mississippi County in northeast Arkansas, removed a large bloc of Black voters while adding a significant portion of white-majority areas to the district.

He testified that the change could make it more difficult for a Black House candidate to win in the newly drawn district.

An effect of drawing more Black majority districts, Hodges said, would be more Black House members, likely to spur greater participation among Black voters and result in more legislative committee memberships distributed among Black legislators.

"We'd have a seat at the table," he said.

He said Black residents are shortchanged in the House by underrepresentation on committees, many of which have no Black members. The House currently has 12 Black members.

"Can 12 cover all the committees?" asked Gary Sullivan, an Arkansas ACLU attorney.

"No," Hodges said.

Hodges testified that the redrawn district cut the town of Turrell from the south part of the district and added more of the north side of Blytheville and the town of Gosnell, which he said diluted Black voter strength in the district.

"It's still considered a minority-majority district," Hodges said, "but only by a minuscule amount."

Hodges is not running for reelection. Instead, he has said he is running for the Democratic nomination for the 1st Congressional District.

Barry Jefferson, president of the Jacksonville NAACP, testified that concerns among Black voters include voter suppression, along with other legislation that he said tends to target Black voters.

"There are multiple things that affect our membership," Jefferson said. "Not just our membership but many things that affect the African-American community as a whole."

The case continues at 9 a.m. today as Fairfax resumes his testimony under cross-examination by defense attorneys.







