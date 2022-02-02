Rogers man accused of raping young boy

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man is accused of raping a boy and using social media to send videos of the act.

Noel Bonilla-Jimenez, 18, is charged with rape.

He was arrested Saturday in connection with two counts of rape, but prosecutors filed only one count Monday against him.

Bonilla-Jimenez was also arrested in connection with two counts of possessing, distributing and viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child and computer exploitation of a child. Prosecutors have not filed formal charges in that arrest.

Rogers police investigated a report involving a video showing a young girl engaged in a sex act with a person believed to be a man, according to a probable cause affidavit. The person used Instagram and Snapchat to send the video to another person, the affidavit states.

Police were able to trace the video to Bonilla-Jimenez's cellphone, according to the affidavit.

Police also received an anonymous report in November identifying Bonilla-Jimenez as a Snapchat user who sent videos of himself engaged in sex acts with 5- or 6-year-old children, according to the affidavit.

A woman told police Bonilla-Jimenez befriended her and they exchanged Snapchat contact information, according to the affidavit. She told police she observed his account and found several videos of him having sex with adult females and videos of a boy engaged in a sex act with a man, according to the affidavit. The woman said she saved the video to give to law enforcement, according to the affidavit.

Police believe the boy is between 7 and 9 years old and identified Bonilla-Jimenez as the man in the video, according to the affidavit.

Police were able to identify the 8-year-old boy, referred to as John Doe-8 in court documents. Police showed the boy's mother a screen clipping of her son, and she reported her son was 7 years old at the time, according to the affidavit.

Bonilla-Jimenez admitted to recording the incidents with the boy but claimed he deleted the videos, according to the affidavit. He admitted to engaging in sex acts with the boy two or three times at his home, according to the affidavit.

Police also found evidence Bonilla-Jimenez sent the video to a man with a text message that read "7-year-old boy," according to the affidavit.

Police believe Bonilla-Jimenez was 17 years old when the boy was raped, according to the affidavit.

His arraignment is scheduled for March 7 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.