Rogers planners OK two large-scale developments

ROGERS -- Planning Commission members on Tuesday approved two large-scale development permits, one for a residential community with 235 homes and the other for the addition of a second story to an existing downtown building.

The Grove residential community will include 235 detached cottages and attached town homes, a clubhouse and paved parking area on 24.8 acres located on South Dixieland Road, according to planner Amber Long. The project is being developed by J&M Capital Ventures and is represented by McClelland Consulting Engineers.

A waiver from the requirement for a north, south street connection every 660 feet was denied. The development plans included a connecting street that was 895 feet from South Concord Street and 286 feet from South Dixieland Road.

Adam Osweiler, of McClelland Engineering, said the project's density concept plan was approved twice without any objections to the street location. The landowner to the south requested the street be placed at the location shown in the plans and shifting the street to the required location will lower the density of the project, he said.

Planning Commission chairwoman Rachel Crawford pointed out the density concept plan staff report states drainage and connectivity would be addressed during the large-scale development planning stage.

The second approved plan was for a 3,328-square-foot addition of an upper floor to an existing building on .32 acres at 200 S. First St., as well as a remodeling, Long said.

The existing 9,000-square-foot building was originally built in the 1940s as a warehouse for Harris Baking, the permit application states. It was renovated into the Plaza Restaurant around 1993 and was most recently used as a food testing lab. Renovations will include a new brick facade, large windows and a balcony overlooking First Street, it states.

The addition of the second story will be used for restaurant, business and professional office space, according to a city staff report.