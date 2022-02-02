Sleet moves into Northwest Arkansas; ice a concern farther south

Sleet began falling in Fayetteville at about 7 p.m. Wednesday — with snow expected to follow — as a winter storm moved into the state.

Northwest Arkansas could get 6 to 8 inches of snow by Thursday night, said Mike Teague, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

Farther south in Arkansas, there wouldn’t be as much snow but ice could be a problem.

“Power outages will be likely and you should prepare now!” according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock. “Travel will be very treacherous if not impossible!”

In its Wednesday evening briefing, the Weather Service was predicting dangerous ice accumulations for much of Central Arkansas through Thursday.

The greatest accumulations — from 0.5 to 0.75 inches of ice — were forecast for a swath from Sheridan through Pine Bluff to Brinkley.

Accumulations from 0.24 to 0.5 inches of ice were forecast for a larger section of south, central and eastern Arkansas including Little Rock, Hot Springs, Jonesboro and West Memphis.

“One-eighth-inch of freezing rain coating tree limbs and lines can begin to cause outages by breaking limbs hanging over power lines,” according to Entergy Arkansas, which provides electricity to about 722,000 customers in 63 Arkansas counties.

One half-inch accumulation of ice can add 500 pounds to power lines or tree limbs, which can break and fall onto people and property, according to the utility.

Dave Parker, a spokesman with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said crews began pre-treating highways Wednesday and would continue to do so, with either salt or brine, through the night. Interstates, main highways and overpasses were priorities, he said.

Parker said “strike teams” would be deployed to hard-hit areas of the state Thursday. Some will have chainsaws to clear roads if necessary.

Little Rock was projected to have a low of 25 degrees Wednesday night.

Dunbar Community Center at 1001 West 16th St. in Little Rock was made available for use as an overnight emergency shelter Wednesday night, said Spencer Watson, a spokesman for the city. It’s being operated as a shelter by nonprofit The Van (The One, Inc.)

The community center will open until 7 a.m. Thursday as an emergency shelter.

If severe weather continues, the shelter can be extended into Thursday and Friday night, operating from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night, he said.

“Additionally, a full night shift of 45 employees in the Public Works Operations division is scheduled for an overnight shift beginning at 11 p.m. Wednesday, with a full morning crew (60 employees) ready to take over at 6 a.m. Thursday,” according to a news release from the city of Little Rock. “The city’s salt storage is full, with ample supply of a salt and sand mixture prepared for city streets if needed. Both large and small trucks are fitted with spreaders and plows to address accumulation of inclement weather. Drivers are advised to be patient and cautious and only travel if required Thursday morning.”

The city urged people to bring pets inside during the cold weather.

The frigid cold weather will stick around for a few days.

“Following this event, it will be very cold Friday and Saturday mornings,” the Weather Service said in an email. “This could be life-threatening to people that lose power and have no source of heat.”

As arctic air blows into Arkansas from the northwest, temperatures will plummet into the teens and 20s on Friday morning, according to the Weather Service’s briefing.

“By Saturday morning, colder air will be in place as temperatures fall into the single digits to near 20 degrees,” according to the briefing.