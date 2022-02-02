OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Sommelier's story of the day he dropped a napkin





This was the worst possible thing that could have happened: It was September 2018, and I was standing in a hotel ballroom on the outskirts of Tucson, Ariz., watching as my napkin, along with any hopes I had of passing my Certified Sommelier exam, fluttered to the floor. I was in the third phase of the three-part test, the service exam, and it was the portion I had been dreading most. The task seemed simple enough at face value: Serve Champagne to a table of six in a mock restaurant situation while answering questions about wine, cocktails, spirits and food pairings.

In practice, of course, nothing about the situation was easy.

I dropped a napkin, my bottle of Champagne popped upon opening, I couldn't name three wineries from the small Bordeaux commune of Pomerol, I didn't know the English translations for several Japanese sake terms and I forgot the ingredients to James Bond's classic Vesper martini. When the exam was over, I still had four hours until my exam results would be announced, so I drove my rental car out into the desert, until there was nothing but rocks and saguaro, and cried.

My day had started much better than it was ending. The exam, administered by the Court of Master Sommeliers, is a three-part test with a passing score in each required to gain the certification. The morning had started with a flight of four wines -- two whites and two reds -- and I was expected to deduce the wine's provenance, its grape, country of origin and approximate age, using only my tactile senses. I sniffed and tasted and felt confident-ish in my final answers. The second section, a theory exam of short-answer and multiple-choice questions was quick and relatively painless.

Exams like this are something of a rite of passage for those working in the beverage or hospitality industry, and with the recent popularity of the documentary "Somm" (2012) and its subsequent sequels, the arduous process of becoming a sommelier has become, in the eyes of the casual wine drinker, almost like a sport. The career that just a few decades ago was thought to be fusty and outdated has become unequivocally cool.

The Court of Master Sommeliers offers four exams, with the first level or "introductory" exam designed for those in the hospitality industry who are just beginning their careers in wine. After passing it in 2016, I set my sights on tackling the court's next level. Preparing for an exam whose pass rate is lower than that of the bar exam is a daunting endeavor, so I ... didn't. For two years, I put off the exam, until after being goaded by friends during a night of wine tasting, I signed up for the next available testing date, a day some four months in the future.

Those four months turned into a whirlwind of flashcards and blind tastings, licking rocks and trying to decipher exactly how Key, Kaffir and Rangpur limes taste different. In the weeks leading up to the exam, ending a study session earlier than 2 a.m. seemed like a risk not worth taking.

Back in Tucson, as my fellow candidates and I were led back into the ballroom to receive our results, the Master Sommelier who'd been grading us gave me a kind smile. She poured us each a glass of Champagne and toasted to everyone who'd attempted the exam. She told me afterward that she could tell how nervous I was, I'd sold her on my wine and food pairings and with my knowledge of small family-owned wineries. "Charming," she'd written across my grading rubric.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com



