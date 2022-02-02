State general revenue collections in January exceed forecast by $174.4M

Buoyed by better than expected individual income and sales and use tax collections, Arkansas' general revenue in January increased by $60 million over a year ago to $782 million and beat the state's forecast by $174.4 million, state officials reported Wednesday morning.

The state's individual income tax collections last month exceeded the state's forecast by $124 million, and most of that resulted from higher than expected estimated payments that are made on a quarterly basis.

The state's sales and use tax collections in January exceeded the state's forecast by $34.2 million, largely as a result of higher than expected retail sales. In January, the state collected sales tax on customers’ purchases from December.

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend up to the amounts in the state's Revenue Stabilization Act. The Revenue Stabilization Act prioritizes the distribution of state general revenue to state-supported programs such as public schools, human services, prisons and colleges and universities.

Last month, the state's net tax revenues increased by $79.6 million over the same month a year ago to $715.4 million and outdistanced the state's forecast by $188.7 million.

January is the seventh month of fiscal 2022 that started July 1.

After the first seven months of fiscal 2022, the state's total general revenue collections have increased by $258.6 million over the same period in fiscal 2021 to $4.67 billion and exceeded the state's forecast by $231.2 million.

So far in fiscal 2022, the state's net general revenues have increased by $275 million over the same period in fiscal 2021 to $4.13 billion and outdistanced the state's forecast by $240.8 million.

The state's Dec. 16 forecast projects a $264.4 million general revenue surplus at the end of the current fiscal year.











