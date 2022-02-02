State manufacturing shows gain in region

Arkansas' manufacturing production remains resilient and factories continue to add jobs while surrounding states are suffering employment declines in the sector for the first time in nearly two years.

That's the latest findings from the Creighton University business index, which reported Tuesday that the nine states in the Mid-America region began 2022 on an overall "sour note" as they began dropping manufacturing jobs. The index "tumbled to its lowest reading since the beginning of the pandemic," the survey noted.

Arkansas posted 1,700 manufacturing job gains in the January survey, followed by Nebraska with 1,000 jobs added and Iowa increasing by 500. Oklahoma dropped the most manufacturing jobs -- declining by 8,200, or nearly 6%, from pre-pandemic levels of March 2020. The region has lost 16,000 manufacturing jobs, the report said.

That led to a drop in the overall business conditions index, which fell to 56.2 in January compared with 64.6 in December. However, the index remains above growth neutral for the 20th straight month. Any rating of 50 or above is considered positive.

"Creighton's monthly survey results indicate the region is adding manufacturing activity at a positive pace, but with much weaker job numbers for the month," said Ernie Goss, who leads the survey for the university. "In terms of supply chain disruptions and bottlenecks for the first half of 2022, approximately one-third of supply managers expect delays to worsen with only 12% anticipating improvements."

The regional employment index for the nine states plummeted to 43.6, its weakest reading since June 2020, and the third straight monthly decline. In addition, confidence of business managers is eroding and their outlook for the next six months fell to 36.2, the lowest reading since the beginning of the pandemic, and a steep decline from the 64 rating in December.

The wholesale inflation gauge for January climbed to 87.5 from December's 82.7. "Creighton's monthly survey is tracking the highest and most consistent inflationary pressures in more than a quarter of a century of conducting the survey," Goss said.

Despite price increases that are spiking inflation concerns, senior loan officers with banks across the nation are optimistic about an economic turnaround this year and they report that lending standards are easing as loan demand picks up in several key areas.

The Federal Reserve released a new survey of lending officers that indicates bankers are becoming more flexible with lending standards and are experiencing more demand for almost all loan classes, ranging from household loans to consumer lines of credit along with major commercial and industrial lending.

In the banking sector, many lenders told the Fed that economic improvements along with competition is leading the institutions to make more loans. "A major net share of banks that reported having eased standards or terms cited an improved economic outlook and more aggressive competition from other banks or nonbank lenders as important reasons for doing so," the Fed reported.

In the Creighton report, the business conditions index for Arkansas fell to 60.6 from 66.1 in December. Components from the January survey of supply managers were: new orders at 51.5, production or sales at 49.2, delivery lead time at 82.3, inventories at 70.5 and employment at 49.3.

Only Minnesota reported a higher overall index than Arkansas at 61.3 in January. The survey examines leading economic indicators in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.