STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: Travelers name 2022 field staff | James Madison on verge of joining Sun Belt | National honor for UA's Owens

BASEBALL

Travelers name 2022 field staff

The Arkansas Travelers announced their field staff for the 2022 season on Tuesday, which includes the return of Collin Cowgill as manager and the addition of four new coaches.

Cowgill joined the Travelers in 2021, managing them to a 64-56 record. Shawn O'Malley, Sean McGrath, Geoff Jimenez and Chris Walter will all join the Travelers' staff in 2022.

O'Malley, a former major-leaguer and Traveler player, will be the team's hitting coach. He is in his third year as a hitting coach in the Seattle Mariners organization, previously coaching at High-A Everett. His playing career spanned 14 years, and he saw time with both the Mariners and Los Angeles Angels.

McGrath, who will serve as pitching coach, is also in his third year in the Mariners organization and is making the move to Little Rock from Everett.

Jimenez, who fills the role of coach, is in his second season in the organization, having spent last year in High-A Modesto. In 2020, he worked for the Philadelphia Phillies developmental staff. He has previously been on coaching staffs at Maryville University and Missouri State.

Walter joins the Travelers as a strength and conditioning coach, having spent the past five years in the same role for the Detroit Tigers. Amanda Lee, the team's athletic trainer, returns for her fourth season in the organization and second season in Little Rock.

-- Adam Cole

FOOTBALL

James Madison on verge of joining Sun Belt

The Sun Belt Conference and James Madison have announced a joint press conference this morning in Harrisonburg, Va., where the Dukes will reportedly formalize their membership in the league for all sports starting in the fall.

James Madison will not be eligible for the Sun Belt football championship nor a bowl game, as it is transitioning from the Football Championship Subdivision level. But the Dukes will be considered a Football Bowl Subdivision team in 2022.

The Athletic's Chris Vannini reported that Conference USA schools jumping to the Sun Belt -- Southern Mississippi, Marshall and Old Dominion -- are still working on a resolution with regard to the timing of their move.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

TRACK AND FIELD

National honor for UA's Owens

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ayden Owens, who set the University of Arkansas heptathlon record with 6,272 points last weekend at the Razorback Invitational, was named National Athlete of the Week by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, it was announced Tuesday.

Owens, a redshirt sophomore from Wexford, Pa., who previously competed at Southern California and Michigan, broke the Arkansas record of 6,175 points by Kevin Lazas in 2013.

Owens' total is second on the collegiate all-time list behind only the 6,499 record of Oregon's Ashton Eaton at the 2010 NCAA Championships.

Last year, Owens finished third at the NCAA Championships in the heptathlon with 5,995 points after winning the Big Ten title with 5,751.

-- Bob Holt