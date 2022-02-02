Sections
Super Quiz: Quotations from Shakespeare

Today at 1:52 a.m.

1. "Romeo, Romeo! ---------- art thou Romeo?"

2. "Beware the Ides of --------."

3. "To be, or not to be. That is the --------."

4. "All that glisters is not --------."

5. "All the world's a --------."

6. "Now is the winter of our ----------."

7. "If -------- be the food of love, play on."

8. "How sharper than a serpent's tooth it is to have a thankless --------."

9. "One who -------- not wisely but too well."

ANSWERS:

1. Wherefore, "Romeo and Juliet"

2. March, "Julius Caesar"

3. Question, "Hamlet"

4. Gold, "The Merchant of Venice"

5. Stage, "As You Like It"

6. Discontent, "Richard III"

7. Music, "Twelfth Night"

8. Child, "King Lear"

9. Loved, "Othello"

