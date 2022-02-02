SWEPCO seeking approval for Louisiana solar project

Southwestern Electric Power Co. is asking the Arkansas Public Service Commission to approve a plan by the utility to add 72.5 megawatts of solar energy by December 2024.

The project -- named Rocking R Solar Facility -- will be located about 20 miles north of Shreveport and is part of a power purchase agreement with D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments, a leading renewable energy producer in the United States. D.E. Shaw will own the facility and SWEPCO has agreed to purchase power over 20 years from the plant.

"The combination of more efficient and affordable renewable facilities and impending generation asset retirements have allowed SWEPCO to accelerate the transition to clean energy our customers and stakeholders have long desired," Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and chief operating officer, said in announcing the project.

"Solar energy from this facility will help SWEPCO's customers meet their own renewable energy and sustainability goals, and it will make communities more competitive for economic development," he added.

The proposal is also subject to review by the Louisiana Public Service Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.