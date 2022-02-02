'Tiny homes' raising big objection

Larry Reynolds, director of Southeast Arkansas Regional Planning, addressed "tiny homes" on Tuesday after Council Member Steven Mays asked for an update on the structures and made it clear that he is "totally against" them.

Last month, officials with the Inspection and Zoning presented a proposed ordinance during the Development and Planning Committee meeting to establish building codes and use classification for tiny houses, which are small self-contained homes that range from as small as 200 square feet up to 600 square feet, according to several online sites.

Inspection and Zoning official Lakisha Hill said she has received several requests for tiny homes and has had to enforce the removal of storage units that have been converted into tiny homes.

The amended ordinance would require tiny homes with wheels to follow the same rules and regulations as a recreational vehicle and would only be permitted in a mobile home or RV park.

Prefabricated structures are allowed, according to the ordinance, only when the conversion from the storage building to residence has taken place and been approved by the city Inspection and Zoning Department before being placed in the city.

Reynolds said the tiny houses would be restricted to R4 zones, but the owner would still have to go through the Planning Commission for approval. According to Reynolds, the R4 zone is the least restrictive residential zone and allows smaller lots and smaller homes. Those areas included the west side of town and the university area.

Reynolds said there is a problem with illegal tiny homes in the city.

Mays was not in agreement with the ordinance and voted against it. He said he felt the tiny homes would be placed or constructed only in the Fourth Ward.

During Tuesday's Traffic and Aviation Committee meeting, Joni Alexander, who is the chairperson, said she was optimistic about the tiny homes, and believed they would look nice and be affordable.

"A lot of people don't like big houses anymore," said Alexander. "Some people like a small space, and it will help us retain more people to live in our community and still have a nice place to live."

Mays said residents in Ward 4 were against tiny homes, and he didn't want to see them all in just one ward.

"Don't just pack everything in the 4th Ward," said Mays. "If we're going to do it, give everyone the same attention. If you bring them in, it's going to be a big change. You are going to have the 4th Ward loaded."

Reynolds said all wards have R4 zoning, and Ward 4 has larger areas of R4 zones. He said the problem is that storage units from Lowe's are being used as tiny homes, giving an example of one in the city that is currently occupied.

"The storage unit was hooked up by Entergy. It was not a house. It did not meet any building codes," said Reynolds, who added that Entergy will not disconnect the power because of the tenant's disability. "To this day people are living in it and to this day it still doesn't meet any building codes."

Reynolds also said a local company in Pine Bluff is advertising tiny home services on Facebook. According to Reynolds, the company is buying storage buildings and setting them up as tiny homes.

"If we do the code right, I think it is something you would like," said Alexander to Mays. "It's something our local investors could afford to do in our community because it's not this large development."

"The greatest need for affordable housing is in ward 4," Alexander continued. "It would benefit your ward more than you understand."

Mays did agree to meet with Reynolds to gather more information about how tiny houses will impact the city, but he made it clear that they could talk but that didn't mean he would agree with Reynolds.

In other business, Doug Hale, Pine Bluff Regional Airport Manager, said he was pleased to report the Runway Lighting Project and the Taxiway Straightening Project were both complete.

The Taxiway Straightening Project was a $2 million project funded by the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program in 2021. Now with the project complete, the 10% match, funded by the city of Pine Bluff, will be reimbursed to the city.

All fluorescent lights in the terminal and hangar were replaced with LED lights.

"Everything looks great," said Hale. "We've received a lot of positive compliments from the pilots that are based here as well as the transit traffic coming in."

The Pine Advertising and Promotion Commission approved a grant of up to $50,000 for the purchase of a new vehicle for the airport.

Hale said he and his staff were very appreciative, as the vehicle will act as a courtesy vehicle for visitors.

Hale said he is in the process of getting vehicle quotes. Once purchased, the vehicle will sport both the Pine Bluff Airport and A&P Commission logos.

With a wintry mix projected this week, Hale said they are preparing the airport for inclement weather.

New Street Department Director Tom Bennett said they are also preparing the roads for the bad weather expected to come today and Thursday.

Bennett, a previous employee of Wastewater Utility, comes to the Street Department with a civil engineering, construction management and project management background.

According to Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, Bennett has significant expertise in infrastructure and roadway construction, including utilities, stormwater, hardscape and landscape, and specifically transit and multiple related aspects of road construction.

Bennett, who has been in his current position as director for a week now, said he is learning his way around.

The Street Department is continuing pothole repair throughout the city, but according to Bennett, until the weather warms up, hot mix patches can't be applied.

In the meantime, Bennett is coordinating a priority list of streets for an overlay program that was implemented in 2021.