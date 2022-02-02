Top-ranked Tigers roll Crimson Tide

AUBURN, Ala. -- Wendell Green Jr. scored a season-high 23 points off the bench as No. 1 Auburn cruised past rival Alabama with a 100-81 home win Tuesday night.

Green led the Tigers in scoring while also recording 8 rebounds and 6 assists with only 1 turnover. Jabari Smith added 17 points as Auburn (21-1, 9-0 SEC) extended the nation's longest winning streak to 18.

After foul trouble limited him to only 12 minutes in Auburn's first meeting with Alabama last month, Walker Kessler made his presence felt in the rematch with 14 points, 12 rebounds, 8 blocks and 4 steals.

Jaden Shackelford led Alabama (14-8, 4-5) with 26 points and shot 5 of 10 from three-point range. Jahvon Quinerly added 20 points.

Auburn led by as many as 19 in the first half, but Alabama answered back with three consecutive three-pointers to gain momentum heading into halftime. The Crimson Tide then opened the second half with a 18-6 run to cut the Tigers' lead to two.

The Tigers hit five of their next six shots to reestablish a double-digit lead, which they would not relinquish the rest of the way.

Alabama has beaten three teams currently ranked in the top 10, but several lengthy cold spells on offense limited its chances at another big win. The Crimson Tide now has a losing record in SEC play.

NO. 10 KANSAS 70, NO. 20 IOWA STATE 61

AMES, Iowa -- David McCormack and Dajuan Harris each scored 14 points, and No. 10 Kansas defeated No. 20 Iowa State 70-61 on Tuesday night.

McCormick made all seven of his shots and had 14 rebounds for the Jayhawks (18-3, 7-1 Big 12), who were without Ochai Agbaji, who didn't play due to covid-19 protocols.

Jalen Wilson scored all 13 of his points in the second half. Christian Braun also finished with 13.

Izaiah Brockington led Iowa State (16-6, 3-6) with 24 points.

NO. 13 MICHIGAN STATE 65, MARYLAND 63

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Malik Hall made a driving layup with 1.9 seconds left, and No. 13 Michigan State survived a second-half rally by Maryland to win.

Hall led the Spartans (17-4, 8-2 Big Ten) with 16 points, and Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham Jr. had 10 apiece as Michigan State followed a home win over rival Michigan by doing just enough against the underachieving Terps.

Eric Ayala scored 15 points and Donta Scott had 14 for Maryland (11-11, 3-8), which rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to tie the score twice within the final three minutes.

NO. 14 TEXAS TECH 77, NO. 23 TEXAS 64

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Kevin Obanor had 17 points with five three-pointers and 14th-ranked Texas Tech beat No. 23 Texas in Chris Beard's return to after leading the Red Raiders to the national championship game three years ago.

Kevin McCullar had 19 points, while Bryson Williams added 16 points and Davion Warren 10 as the Red Raiders (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) took sole possession of third place in the conference standings.

Marcus Carr had 16 points to lead Texas (16-6, 5-4). Courtney Ramey had 12 point.

NO. 15 PROVIDENCE 86, ST. JOHN'S 82

NEW YORK -- Jared Bynum scored 19 points and Al Durham made eight straight free throws in the final 27 seconds as No. 15 Providence held off St. John'sfor its sixth straight victory.

Nate Watson scored 15 of his 16 points in the second half for the surprising Friars (19-2, 9-1 Big East), who hold sole possession of first place in the conference standings.

Posh Alexander had 29 points and 12 assists for the Red Storm (11-9, 3-6).

CREIGHTON 59, No. 17 UCONN 55

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Ryan Hawkins scored 23 points and Creighton upset No. 17 UConn.

Hawkins hit eight of his 12 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range for the Bluejays (13-7, 5-4 Big East), who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Isaiah Whaley had a career-high 20-points for UConn (15-5, 6-3).

NO. 22 TENNESSEE 90, TEXAS A&M 80

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Kennedy Chandler scored 16 points, Olivier Nkamhoua added 15 and No. 22 Tennessee beat Texas A&M.

The Volunteers (15-6, 6-3 SEC) led by as many as 13 points in the first half. However, the Aggies (15-7, 4-5) cut the lead to one with 8:49 left.

Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler each scored 14 points and Santiago Vescovi added 13 for Tennessee.

Texas A&M, which has lost five in a row, was led by Wade Taylor IV with 19 points.

OLE MISS 76, NO. 25 LSU 72

BATON ROUGE -- Daeshun Ruffin scored 19 points before leaving the game in the second half with a leg injury, and Mississippi held off No. 25 LSU.

Luis Rodriguez scored 15 for Ole Miss (12-10, 3-6 SEC), which saw its 24-point, first-half lead trimmed to two in the final minutes. But Ole Miss managed to notch its third victory in four games.

Darius Days scored 21, hitting five three-pointers, for LSU (16-6, 4-5), which has lost five of their past six.

SEC MEN

MISSISSIPPI STATE 78, SOUTH CAROLINA 64

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Iverson Molinar scored 20 points and Garrison Brooks scored a season-high 18 points and Mississippi State (14-7, 5-3 SEC) beat South Carolina (13-8, 4-5) to end a two-game losing streak.