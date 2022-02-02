UA: No to today's signings

For the second year in a row, University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman and his staff aren't expected to sign any prospects today, the traditional first Wednesday of February signing day.

Pittman and his staff inked 20 high school prospects during the early signing period Dec. 15-17.

The Hogs have also added five scholarship transfers in former Georgia defensive back Latavious Brini, LSU defensive lineman Landon Jackson and cornerback Dwight McGlothern, Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood and Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders.

The transfers, along with 16 of Arkansas' high school signees, enrolled for the spring semester in January.

Former South Florida quarterback Caden Fortin committed to Arkansas as a walk-on on Jan. 17. He's expected to enroll after the spring semester.

Arkansas is expected to continue to mine the NCAA transfer portal for additional help with an emphasis on the defensive line.

The Hogs' signing class of high school prospects is ranked anywhere from No. 18 to No. 22 by the four major recruiting services going into today, but it could change based on what other schools add to their classes. National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network has the class at No. 20.

The class was strong on in-state talent with 10 signees. The three ESPN 4-star signees were within the borders of Arkansas.

Fayetteville receiver Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 175 pounds; Maumelle offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee, 6-6, 285; and Joe T. Robinson offensive tackle E'Marion Harris, 6-7, 370, were each 4-star recruits.

Sategna, along with Maumelle defensive tackle Nico Davillier, 6-4, 275, receiver Sam M'bake, 6-3, 205, of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb, and offensive lineman Patrick Kutas, 6-5, 284, of Memphis Christian Brothers, are the only remaining members of the 2022 class expected to enroll after the spring semester.

Safety Myles Rowser, 6-1, 185, of Belleville, Mich., committed to the Razorbacks last March but isn't expected to sign with Arkansas.

While the Razorbacks are focused on the portal to round out this year's recruiting, the staff is also putting together an impressive 2023 class early in the process.

The Hogs currently stand at No. 3 nationally in ESPN's rankings for the junior class.

Arkansas has 4-star commitments from tight ends Luke Hasz, 6-4, 221, of Bixby, Okla., Shamar Easter, 6-6, 225, of Ashdown and Jaden Hamm, 6-6, 225, of Eudora, Kan., along with defensive lineman Kaleb James, 6-4, 250, of Mansfield, Texas.

The early success for the 2023 class is a momentum builder for the coaches as they seek other top junior talent which has the potential to help the Hogs to one of their better classes in years.