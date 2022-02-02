UNDER THE RADAR: Wonderview’s Caleb Squires

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college football coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Wonderview’s Caleb Squires.

Class: 2022

Position: Guard

Size: 6-2, 165 pounds

Offer: Hendrix

Interest: Arkansas Tech, East Central (Okla.), Oklahoma Wesleyan

Stats: Squires is averaging 25.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals, and is shooting 45% from three-point range, 62% two-point range and 88% on free throws. He has scored about 2,400 career points.

Coach Jerod Squires on Caleb Squires:

“He’s a great teammate, first and foremost, very humble. I think he makes his teammates better and I think that’s a sign of a truly great player that kind of elevates the guys around him. He’s only shooting the ball 15 times a game, so he’s very efficient. He had 48 against Guy-Perkins last week and they’re second in our conference. That was a school record and that same night he set the career scoring record, and he did it in 30 games less than the guy that was in first place.”

On Squires' toughness and defense:

“He’s second on the team in charges taken. Just a tough kid. Over Christmas break we were playing and he had his front tooth knocked out and never came off the floor He finished that game and I think he ended up with 29. Super tough, just a gym rat. He's gotten better defensively every year. When he first started playing for us as a freshman, he was just kind of a spot up shooter. He leads the team defensively in steals. Super athletic. For being 6-2, he can dunk the ball anyway you want him to.

“I think the kid can play at any classification. He just happens to be playing a Class A school. Kids like that fly under the radar. I think if you took him down the road to Morrilton or Conway or anywhere else, he would be out there doing the same exact thing.”