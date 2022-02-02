U.S. logs a rise in openings for jobs

U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in December while the number of workers quitting declined slightly, suggesting that labor demand held steady in the month despite a surge in covid-19 infections and pandemic-related business disruptions.

Employers reported about 10.9 million job openings in a survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, well above pre-pandemic averages. The figure exceeded all estimates from a Bloomberg News survey of economists.

About 4.3 million people quit or changed jobs in December -- down from November's high but still near record levels.

December proved to be a disruptive month for the labor market.

Parents scrambled to navigate their work lives as schools and day cares closed because of a spike in virus cases. Employees grappled with sudden outbreaks at work, with few of the social safety net protections or pandemic-controlling measures that helped cushion the blow from earlier waves. And the vaccine-evading omicron variant shook the nation's confidence that a future without the virus was on the horizon.

At least 4 million workers resigned each month during the second half of 2021, with many of them departing to find work that had better pay or benefits, or more flexible schedules.

While the pandemic was initially marked by mass unemployment -- more than 20 million people lost their jobs in the earliest days, many temporarily -- 2021 was defined by a strong labor market recovery as well as complaints by employers about difficulty in finding available workers.

That labor shortage has meant that many companies are competing for workers by raising wages, adding cash bonuses and sweetening the pot in other ways to try to attract applicants. That in turn has created a climate for workers to have more leverage and options.

Four times in 2021, the Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey captured a record number of workers quitting or switching jobs.

The volume of job openings, too, surged to new highs during the year. The number of unemployed workers per job opening remained at or near a record low, with more than 1.7 jobs for every unemployed worker. Julia Pollak, an economist at ZipRecruiter, said the number of job listings in January amounted to 55.8% more than pre-pandemic averages.

In other calculations that show how much the pandemic has upended traditional economic patterns, layoffs now amount to just 20% of overall separations, about half of what was typical before March 2020, Pollak said.

"It shows that before omicron, we had the best job seekers' market ever, and it just kept growing more and more favorable for workers," she said. "Workers have more job security than ever before."

WAGES, INFLATION UP

Wages have risen steadily in another reflection of the tight labor market, but so far the gains have largely been negated by inflation. The continued threat of the coronavirus, particularly for in-person work, continues to complicate employment options, as well.

The labor market had one of its most impressive years of growth on record in 2021, averaging more than 500,000 jobs added per month, but the United States still has more than 3 million fewer jobs than it had before the pandemic.

Nick Bunker, an economist at the jobs site Indeed, said the data showed that the omicron did not have a big effect on demand for workers in December.

"It really paints this picture of a job-switching boom," he said.

The firm's data on the volume of job postings showed that the bigger omicron hit took place in January, he said. That's when a record number of Americans missed work because they were sick or were taking care of people who were ill.

Industries with the highest levels of workers quitting or leaving for other jobs in December were accommodation and food services, with 6.1% of workers quitting; retail, with 4.9% of workers quitting; trade, transportation and utilities, with 3.8% of workers quitting; and professional and business services, with 3.7% of workers quitting.

LAYOFFS AT RECORD LOW

The percentage of workers who were laid off in the month also reached a record low in the 20-plus-year history of the survey, at 0.8%, an indication that employers were holding tightly to workers amid the recent shortages.

"The labor market has given many people more opportunities but provided security for people who do have a job," Bunker said. "Anyone who had a job in December was less likely to have lost it than any previous time over the last 20 years."

There are concerns, too, that the virus's rapid surge, which picked up momentum in December, could have dampened or completely erased growth in the labor market for the first month of the new year.

Census data from the first 10 days of January showed that 8.8 million workers reported missing work because they were sick or caring for someone who was -- a substantial portion of the labor force, complicating business efforts to stay open.

Consumer demand has also appeared to be waning in some sectors. Restaurant traffic, which had recovered last fall to at or above pre-pandemic levels, dropped off around the surge, according to data compiled the financial analysis company IHS Markit. Airplane travel, which had staged a similar recovery, also had a significant decline, according to the firm's data.

Information for this article was contributed by Olivia Rockeman of Bloomberg News (TNS).