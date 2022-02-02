U.S. Steel names exec at Arkansas operation

U.S. Steel Corp. has named Dan R. Brown as senior vice president of advanced technology steelmaking and chief operating officer of Big River Steel Works in Arkansas.

Brown will be responsible for flat roll steel production in place and planned in Arkansas utilizing electric arc furnaces, endless strip production, electrical steel and advanced finishing facilities.

Brown previously was a vice president.

Brown will continue to serve as the chief operating officer of Big River Steel, as well as COO of a new $3 billion mill being built this year at Osceola. Brown He joined U.S. Steel in July of 1994 as a management associate. From April 2019 through June 2021, he was general manager of Great Lakes Works.

Brown graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor's degree in business logistics and earned an MBA from Duquesne University in 1998.