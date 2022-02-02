Willing Workers extension club focuses on health literacy

Personal health literacy is the degree to which individuals can find, understand, and use information and services to inform health-related decisions and actions for themselves and others.

That was the program the Willing Workers of White Hall Extension Homemakers Club conducted when it met on Jan. 25 at the White Hall Library.

Ellen Bauer presented the program "Health Literacy." She did a Power Point presentation explaining what health literacy is, according to a news release.

Bauer discussed medicine labels and said 30% of U.S. adults are at basic or below basic numeracy skills. She showed a new nutrition label and stated that more than one-third or 36% of American adults have basic or low basic health literacy.

In 2013, 37% of adult Arkansans had low health literacy. She said health literacy is important because everyone needs to be able to find, understand and use health information and services.

She went over the different sources of information for health issues: health professional; friends, family, co-workers and peers; the internet; books or other printed reference materials; and insurance provider. At the end of the presentation, Bauer had members play an IQ game on the computer from one of the online resources for this program. Elizabeth Wall was the winner of the game.

Also at the Willing Workers meeting, President Sarah Payton welcomed everyone. Dee Kindrick read the Thought of the Month: "Health is a state of body. Wellness is a state of being."

Committee Reports:

Dee Kindrick, continuing education chairman, said she is working on a report on historical houses in the area as she has seen some that are being destroyed.

Jo Ann Carr, community service chairman, reported that the Willing Workers turned in 84 pounds of sugar to the White Hall Food Pantry in November. In December, the club turned in 59 items, which included dried beans, peas and cornbread mix, along with $52 the club collected. The food pantry item for February is peanut butter and crackers.

Carr also reported that the county community service project in December was very successful and thanked the members that helped with providing snacks for the nurses at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. They also provided snacks to other facilities due to the generosity of members from all the clubs in the county.

She also announced that the county will do a project in March to provide snacks for the police, fire firefighters and other agencies in Jefferson County and asked members to bring snack items to the February meeting for this project.

Elizabeth Wall, leadership development chairman, read the 7 Rules of Life: 1. Smile. 2. Be Kind. 3. Don't give up. 4. Don't compare. 5. Avoid negativity. 6. Make peace with your past. 7. Take care of your body and mind.

Members voted to have Caps for Arkansas Children's Hospital as their club project to report on at the state meeting. A former club member donated some looms and yarn for this project and these were distributed at the meeting with a new knitter starting a cap during the meeting.

Payton announced the state spring meeting with be March 9 at North Little Rock and encouraged members to sign up for this. She also thanked members for working at the Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends in December. Wall is to schedule a club birthday dinner for February or March.

Hostesses for the January meeting were Payton and Kindrick with help from Carr and Marnette Reed. The next meeting will be Feb. 22 at the White Hall Library.

People who would like a copy of the Health Literacy handout should contact Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at (870) 534-1033. For more information on Extension Homemakers, people can call any member or Kizer.