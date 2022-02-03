4 districts shift to remote learning

All four public school districts in Pulaski County have shifted to remote learning today, as campuses and all other buildings closed because of expected inclement weather and its anticipated effect on roads.

The districts said decisions about whether to hold in-person classes on Friday would be made sometime today.

The districts -- Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski -- also postponed athletic and other extracurricular activities.

The North Little Rock School Board postponed a scheduled workshop that was going to be held today.