4Q gain up 96% for store, gas chain

Murphy USA Inc. said Wednesday that its earnings jumped 96% in the fourth quarter.

The El Dorado-based convenience store and gas station chain reported net income of $108.8 million, or $4.23 per share, for the quarter that ended Dec. 31, compared with net income of $61 million, or $2.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Per-share earnings blew past the average estimate of $3.20 expected by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue rose 3.7% from last year's fourth quarter, to $4.77 billion.

Murphy USA shares closed Wednesday at $197.03, down 64 cents, or 0.32%, on the New York Stock Exchange. Its shares have ranged between $121 and $202.20 in the past year. The earnings report was posted after the market closed.

Andrew Clyde, the company's president and chief executive, said in the report that 2021 was the second year in a row of record earnings, and that Murphy USA's everyday low price business model helped it grow market share.

Murphy USA paid its quarterly cash dividend of 29 cents per common share for a total of about $7.4 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $397 million, or $14.92 per share, compared with net income of $386 million, or $13.08, in 2020.

Total revenue for 2021 rose 54% to $17.36 billion.

On Dec. 1, Murphy USA's board of directors authorized a new share repurchase of up to $1 billion, to begin when the company completes its current $500 million authorization.

Murphy USA opened 10 Murphy Express stores and two QuickCheck stores during the quarter. It also closed two QuickCheck stores and reopened nine raze-and-builds, for a year-end store count of 1,679 across 27 states.

Most Murphy USA stores are located near Walmart Inc.'s Supercenters.

Company executives will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. today to discuss fourth-quarter and year-end results The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-330-2384 and using the passcode 6680883.

The call will also be webcast live on the company's investor site. It will be available for replay an hour after the conference ends, and a transcript will be released shortly afterward.