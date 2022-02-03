ARDOT to open satellite office in Northwest Arkansas to appeal to graduating engineers

Young engineers increasingly no longer want to go to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, so the largest employer of civil engineers in the state is going to them.

The department is getting ready to open a satellite office in Northwest Arkansas to give engineers graduating from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville the option to work for the department but remain in the region that they want to call home.

"It's about retention and recruitment," said Rex Vines, the department's deputy director and chief engineer. "A lot of kids who go to Fayetteville don't want to leave Fayetteville. They don't want to come to Central Arkansas to work. They want to stay up there."

The department is behind the curve. Engineering consulting firms have opened up their own satellite offices in Northwest Arkansas "because that's where people want to live," he said. "There's a lot of opportunities and a lot of younger engineers are gravitating in that direction."

The agency isn't only having trouble attracting a steady supply of engineers but is having trouble retaining them as well.

"We lost several in 2021," Vines said. "The market is very good to be a civil engineer right now. The problem is we're a state agency and don't pay as well historically. We're working on that."

Officials hope that by establishing a satellite office in Northwest Arkansas the department can slow the bleeding.

The department has a total of 285 engineers on the payroll, according to Crystal Woods, the department's top human resources official.

"We need more," she said. "We always need more."

On Wednesday, the agency's website listed openings for five engineering positions.

Another factor in the decision to open the office has been the covid-19 pandemic, which forced the department and other organizations to adapt technology that allowed its employees to not only work remotely but do so efficiently, according to the order allowing the office to be established that the Arkansas Highway Commission approved Wednesday.

The office also would allow the department to employ interns year round, officials said. The engineering intern program has been limited to summers, but that has made it difficult for interns to find short-term housing in Central Arkansas, they said. Housing wouldn't be an issue for UA engineering students.

The office also will include conference space and work space that would allow other agency employees traveling to the region to complete remote work reports or hold meetings.

The department already has looked at several properties to lease with the idea of opening as soon as this spring, Vines said.

"We're going to start small but it will grow quickly," Vines said. "Depending on how that works, we may build one."

The staffing will be probably fewer than 10 to begin. They will include a few engineers who work in Central Arkansas now.

"There are a few that have asked to transfer," Vines said.