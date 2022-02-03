The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF FEB. 2, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-19-858. David Kinder v. Wendy Kinder, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Third Division. Appeal dismissed with prejudice. Abramson, Klappenbach, and Brown, JJ., agree. Barrett and Hixson, JJ., dissent.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-21-99. Fred-Allen Self v. Jennifer Dittmer, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Vaught and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-21-409. Willie Lockett, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-20-694. James R. Humphrey and Shirley Ann Humphrey, Individually; Patrick Humphrey, James R. Humphrey and Shirley A. Humphrey, as Trustees of the Humphrey 2009 Living Trust, Dated July 13, 2009; and the Humphrey 2009 Living Trust, Dated July 13, 2009 v. Carla Tuttle Bailey, from Carroll County Circuit Court, Eastern District. Affirmed. Barrett and Brown, JJ., agree.

E-21-215. Fred Jackson v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Barrett and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-21-184. W.O. (a Juvenile) v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Reversed. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CV-20-252. City of Fort Smith, Arkansas v. Gary Osborne and Donna Osborne, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-21-366. Thomas Blanton v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-21-379. Bobby Pixley, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-21-124. Gerald T. (Jerry) Silzell v. Sammy Ann Silzell, from Baxter County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-20-671. Midland Funding, LLC; and Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Jennifer Briesmeister, on Behalf of Herself and All Other Similarly Situated, from Independence County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-21-378. Gaynell Baker v. State of Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CV-21-79. Tabitha and Ken Lancaster v. Rogers Construction, Inc., from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-20-579. Addam Maxwell v. Lori Maxwell, from Benton County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Gruber and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-21-108. Richard Haskins v. Sabrena Howe, from Polk County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.